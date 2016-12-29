Bob Hope with the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society holds up a bald eagle he's taken care of for the past 14 years.

Bob Hope with the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society holds up a bald eagle he's taken care of for the past 14 years.
Photo Credit: CBC / Glen Kugelstadt

Dozens of eagles on B.C. power lines are electrocuted

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 29 December, 2016 , No Comments ↓

Nearly four dozen birds of prey–perched on power poles while looking for food–have been electrocuted on British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

Just two of the 47 birds survived and it is unclear if they will recover enough to be released to the wild.

Most of the birds were bald eagles but several hawks and one osprey also suffered electric shocks.

The number of eagles in the region peaks between December and March as they seek a secondary food source after fish runs are finished.

Last year at this time, there were 31 cases of electrocution reported.

Rob Hope, a raptor care manager for The Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, says most of the birds are killed immediately when their wings connect to the two wires on the poles.

He says several eagles were carrying their prey with them when they were shocked.

Hope suggests building another perch made of two-by-fours above the power lines on the poles.

A B.C. Hydro spokesperson said the utility is well aware of the problem and continues to build platforms and uses so-called “bird diverters.”

The diverters are similar to reflectors and increase the visibility of the power line, helping the birds avoid collisions with the lines.
.

*

﻿

