Security beefed up in Ottawa for New Year’s celebration

Extra security measures are in place in Ottawa for New Year’s Eve as Canadians prepare to ring in a year of celebrations marking Canada’s 150th birthday.

Large concrete barriers designed to help prevent truck attacks have been erected to block off important intersections in the downtown core of the capital.

Hidden snipers will be in place along with an increased presence of police tactical units, some armed with rifles.

People attending the fireworks display on Parliament Hill will have their bags examined.

Security experts say that although the terror threat in Canada has not increased in the past three years, New Year’s Eve presents a heightened risk.

Many cities around the world are taking similar measures, including New York, Cologne, Germany, Vienna, Austria and London, England.

A truck attack in Nice, France last July killed 86 people. Eleven people died in a similar attack in Berlin earlier this month.