Talking about alzheimer: news and reports from RCI

U of T scientist wins top prize in brain research
The University of Toronto chair of physiology Graham Collingridge has won what is touted as “the Nobel Prize of Neuroscience” for his work on memory. The one-million-Euro ($1.46 million Cdn) prize was awarded by the Grete Lundbeck European Brain Research…»
Simple test that may indicate very early signs of Alzheimer’s risk.
At Toronto’s York University, researchers have discovered that simple tests which require a conscious thought-directed physical movement can reveal potentially early signs of Alzheimer’s. In other words, difficulty in combining thought and movement, i.e., concentration to produce a specific inhabitual…»
Alzheimer drugs don’t work for the mildly impaired
Research indicates drugs for Alzheimer’s don’t help those with mild cognitive impairment. © St. Michael’s Hospital Drugs for Alzheimer’s patients do not improve the mental abilities of people who have only mild cognitive impairment, and they do increase harm, according to…»
Memory loss not stalled by drugs, supplements, study shows
Drugs, herbal remedies or vitamins will not stave off mental decline according to a Canadian review of medical studies. In fact, people taking some prescription drugs had a decline in cognitive function reported in some studies. Scientists at St. Michael’s…»
