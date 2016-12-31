On this New Year’s Eve, we invite you to share the best of humankind, the old-fashioned way

“Poets are the unacknowledged legislators of the world,” wrote Percy Bysshe Shelley.

Given the year the world has had, perhaps we need poets more than ever. For poetry, Pablo Neruda reminded us, “is an act of peace.”

David Calderisi © Courtesy: David Calderisi

For a number of years the wonderful actor David Calderisi joined us at Christmas to share–among other things–Dylan Thomas’s “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.”

His Christmas readings received such a positive response that we asked him last year to return on New Year’s Eve to share some poetry, to serve as a brief respite from the psychological, emotional and physical terrors we may be experienced in the previous 12 months.

Calderisi, who is recovering from surgery, is unable to be here this year, but in the spirit of celebrating the best of humankind, we offer a repeat of last year’s conversation–a shelter from the storm that will serve just as well in 2016 as it did in 2015.