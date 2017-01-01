The LINK Online, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Your hosts for this New Year’s show are Terry Haig and Levon Sevunts.

Inuit youth issues

As president of the National Inuit Youth Council, Maatalii Okalik is a voice for Inuit youth, raising awareness for their issues and concerns, as well as the challenges faced by all Inuit. © Maatali Okalik

On this edition of The Link Online, Levon Sevunts speakes with young Inuit leader Maatali Okalik. She is the president of the National Inuit Youth Council. In an excerpt of her interview with Levon, Maatali talks about her priorities, which include protection and promotion of Inuktitut and Inuit culture, dealing with the devastating suicide crisis that’s affecting Canada’s Inuit, education, as well as reconciliation.

Levon also plays a track by one of his most favourite Canadian musicians, pioneering Inuit throat singer and performer Tanya Tagaq.

Memory of Hill 70

Colourized image of original black and white photo showing a soldier slightly wounded in shoulder and leg drinking tea about 100 yards behind the front line at Hill 70, Aug.1917 © Archive sOntario, I0004820, Ref code C 224-0-0-10-10

In the summer of 1917, Canadian troops fighting in northern France achieved a major victory. They took a heavily fortified German position known to the Allies simply as Hill 70. It was a huge success for Canada but the battle and victory quickly faded from the news, and was all but forgotten even by historians.

Now, a former Canadian soldier is trying to change that.

Mark Hutchings is a former Colonel in the Canadian Forces, and he is one of the founders and current Chairman of the Hill 70 Memorial Project. Marc spoke to Mr Hutchings about his efforts to bring back the memory of Hill 70 and Canadians who fought and died there.

Reducing underwater noise

Conservation groups say endangered whales cannot handle more noise that would come from extra ship traffic on Canada’s west coast. © Dave Ellifrit/Centre for Whale Research

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc wants to regulate underwater noise caused by shipping. It’s part of a strategy to protect a group of endangered orca whales off Canada’s west coast.

Noise is likely to increase now that the government has approved expansion of the TransMountain pipeline to ship oil to Burnaby, British Columbia.

Its completion would result in 34 tankers a month coming in to port to pick up diluted bitumen.

The minister’s stated plan to reduce noise from shipping is being applauded by Misty MacDuffee. She is the wild salmon program director for the Raincoast Conservation Foundation.