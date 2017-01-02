National parks so popular for Canada’s 150th

Canada’s 150th anniversary is being celebrated in a variety of ways this year, and the Liberal government’s idea to open our national parks to everyone is already a resounding success.

Nearly a million people have already applied for the free passes.

The federal Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, is responsible for Canada’s parks. She explained the far-reaching plan in her ministerial mandate letter.

“Make admission for all visitors to National Parks free in 2017, the 150th anniversary of Confederation,” the letter states. “Beginning in 2018, ensure that admission for children under 18 is free, and provide any adult who has become a Canadian citizen in the previous 12 months one year’s free admission.”

The 2017 passes went on sale December 1st, and the response was overwhelming. The website crashed the first week, but since then, over 900,000 people have taken advantage of the offer.

“I think the experience will be an exceptional one, particularly for many new Canadians who have yet to experience our national parks,”

All those who bought passes for 2016 were informed their passes were automatically renewed for 2017.

Canada has some of the most majestic landscapes in the world. According to National Geographic Traveler magazine, the Banff area in Alberta, is one of 21 must-see places in 2017, making it on to their “Best of the World” list.

While conservationists are expressing concern over the effect of the increase in traffic, many people are welcoming the initiative as a way of drawing urban dwellers into the landscapes that may surround them.

In an interview with CBC News, Ed Jager of Parks Canada said, staff are prepared for a busy year.

Cleaning and maintenance crews have been increased to ensure facilities are kept in order he said, and garbage will be taken care of to make sure it does not attract wildlife.

Jager also said online orders for annual passes are being tracked to oversee which parks will be most visited. Park rules are being sent to visitors along with the passes.

Darren Reeder, is the executive director of the Banff Lake Louise Hospitality Association. He told CBC he’s excited by the initiative.

“I think the experience will be an exceptional one, particularly for many new Canadians who have yet to experience our national parks,” he said.

“It’s a great way to introduce those who have yet to visit a park and those who have maybe lost familiarity with our parks, to reconnect.”

And while the passes guarantee entrance there will still be fees for campsites, firewood and back country passes.

Parks Canada will open its online reservation system for campsites, beginning with some British Columbia parks tomorrow, (Jan. 3) and add more parks across the country during the month.