Thousands across Canada brave the weather to take an icy plunge in 2017

It’s a Canadian tradition that bares repeating–the Jan. 1 polar bear swims that take place every year across the country.

From the East Coast to the West Coast, Canadians braved frigid temperatures to celebrate the coming year–in this case Canada’s 150th birthday.

Wearing swim trunks with the words “Happy 2017” scrawled across his chest and back, eight-two-year-old Arnie Ross led 250 people off the wharf in the Halifax suburb of Herring Cove, N.S. in what organizers said was the best turn-out since 1994.

It’s was Ross’s 21st year taking part and he says he has no plans of quitting any time soon.

Not to be outdone, Prince Edward Island residents plunged into icy waters at Charlottetown.

In Toronto, hundreds charged into Lake Ontario at Sunnyside Park and up the road in Oakville, some in bathing suits, others in costume.

“I think this is definitely the coldest I’ve ever been,” said Cait Caulfield.

In British Columbia, swimmers were met with a uncommonly snowy beach, but an estimated 1,500 people took the plunge into Vancouver’s English Bay anyway as hundreds of others cheered them on.

It was the 97th annual Polar Bear Swim in English Bay. Similar events were held across Metro Vancouver.