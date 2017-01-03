Canadian victim in Istanbul attack is identified

A Canadian mother of two has been identified as one of the victims of the New Year’s Day attack at an Istanbul nightclub in which 39 people died.

Alaa Al-Muhandis, 29, of Milton, Ontario, is being remembered as a “proud mother and wonderful wife.”

Her husband, Asal Ahmed, described Al-Muhandis as an “outgoing, optimistic and loving person,” who worked as an event planner and loved to travel.

Ahmed said Al-Muhandis had been in Jordan for the last two months visiting a sick friend and had travelled to Turkey with a small group of friends to ring in the New Year.

The shooter, who has not yet been identified, killed a police officer and a civilian as he entered before opening fire at random inside the club.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack in which 69 people were wounded.

Turkish media have suggested the gunman was either from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.