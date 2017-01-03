Canadian who drowned in Thailand identified by family

The family of the Canadian man who died in Thailand New Year’s Day has identified him as Clinton Munkittrick.

The 26-year-old from Quebec’s Eastern Townships region, died in Bangkok early Sunday morning, according to reports in Thai media.

The Bangkok Post reported Munkittrick drowned during a New Year’s Eve party at Haad Rin beach that was attended by about 20,000 people.

In a Facebook page set up to commemorate Munkittrick’s life his family has asked for privacy.

“We are all dealing with so much,” one post reads. “All we will say is that we are incredibly sad to have lost Clinton. He was a bright light that shone on us all.”

Munkittrick was travelling with his brother Patrick, who is now on his way back to Quebec, his father told CBC News.

