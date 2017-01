Canada’s Supreme Court, in Ottawa, was the scene of a special Citizenship Ceremony today.

26 new Canadians were honoured with the first ceremony of this 150th anniversary year of Canada, and it was also the opportunity to highlight the 70th anniversary of Canada’s Citizenship Act.

Since it went into effect in 1947, more than 1.5 million people from around the world, became citizens of Canada.

We’ll have more on the occasion tomorrow.