Chelsea Alvarez and her fiancé Colin Behenna had recently moved to Northern Italy.

Canadian dies hiking in Italy

A young Canadian woman slipped on some ice and plunged to her death on New Year’s Day while hiking in northern Italy. Chelsea Rebecca Alvares, 24, was hiking with her fiancé and her two brothers in the South Tyrol region near the Austrian border. She fell more than 150 metres and a helicopter was required to recover her body.

Alvarez, an engineering graduate and waitress, had moved to Italy to be with her boyfriend Colin Behenna. He had signed to play hockey for the Sterzing Broncos team based in northern Italy.

‘A beautiful, sweet girl’

Behanna had previously played for hockey teams in Waterloo, Ontario. Many players hung out at the Waterloo restaurant where she had worked and were shocked to hear of her death.

“It’s been tragic,” said former colleague Elizabeth Cunha told CBC News. “The look on everyone’s face the second you tell them is just devastation… She was a beautiful sweet girl, she’ll be missed by many.”

Behenna and members of Alvarez’s family will travel back to Canada to join the rest of the family to mourn.

