A huge crowd was on hand in the national capital Ottawa for the New Year’s Eve celebration, which also kicked off Canada’s 150th anniversary year in 2017.

A huge crowd was on hand in the national capital Ottawa for the New Year’s Eve celebration, which also kicked off Canada’s 150th anniversary year in 2017. Canadians , like most celebrate and welcome the new year, but a survey shows a lingering pessimism about 2017
Photo Credit: Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press

Canadians generally feel 2017 probably won’t be such a good year

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 4 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Most Canadians surveyed thought 2016 wasn’t a very good year, and as the new year rings in, there’s a feeling of hope for better times.

But, that hope seems to be shortlived in Canada.

A new survey this year shows most Canadians are of the opinion that 2017 will not be a very good year.

The Angus Reid poll showed that overall Canadians are a bit more positive about 2017 than they were about 2016, but those who think it will still be a bad year greatly outnumber those who think it will be good.

Canadian think 2017 will be better than 2016 was, probably good for themselves personally, but still feel it will not be a good year for the province, the country, or the world

Canadians think 2017 will be slightly better than 2016 was, probably good for themselves personally, but still feel it will nevertheless still not be a good year for the province, the country, or the world © Angus Reid

Somewhat paradoxically, many Canadians think it will be a good year for them personally, but generally harbour a general pessimism about what the new year hold for their province, for Canada, for the U.S., and for the world.

The somewhat pessimistic outlook stands in contrast as well as 2017 is Canada’s 150th anniversary year in which many major celebrations are planned all across the country for this year.

additional information- sources

Angus Reid survey

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Health, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyRestaurant serves those who cannot payEconomy, Environment, Health, International, SocietyCanadians generally feel 2017 probably won’t be such a good yearHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyHow to avoid New Year’s resolution fail and get fitArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsHistory: Jan. 04, 1908: Death of Canada's legendary, and first, international sports heroSocietyCanadian dies hiking in ItalyImmigration & RefugeCitizenship Ceremony celebrationEnvironmentMontreal air quality improvingEducation, HistoryCanadiana Village for sale near Rawdon, Quebec.Environment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyA perfume artist delivers his five scents worth to help celebrate Montreal's 375th birthdayImmigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyWhat you think you know about your country, vs. reality and facts

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Naufrage du Titanic : une nouvelle théorie avancée4 ans et demi de prison pour l'agresseur du mont Saint-BrunoUne mère et sa fille de 10 ans perdent la vie dans un accident près de La TuqueLa police enquête sur de présumées agressions sexuelles collectives dans le sud de l'IndeCaché dans une valise dans l'espoir d'atteindre l'EuropeQuatre membres d'une famille trouvés morts en N.-É. : meurtres et suicide selon les policiersLes juristes de l'État québécois débrayentL'austérité libérale n'est pas derrière nous; on est en plein dedans, dit la CSNUn soldat israélien reconnu coupable de l'homicide d'un PalestinienRoutes glissantes et pannes de courant dans l'ouest du Québec
Nova Scotia RCMP to give update after 4 bodies found in Upper Big Tracadie homeIsraeli soldier convicted in killing of immobile Palestinian'It's either overt or covert hostility': Why only 2 women made list of 100 highest-paid CEOsCancer treatment for pooch could help people, tooB.C. dentist stops practising as lawsuits pile up following Go Public investigationLet's stop pretending Israel is heading toward a two-state solution: Neil Macdonald'A rocky start': 115th Congress will be no cakewalk for Trump, RepublicansStakes high for Trudeau as world's last major progressive leader standing: Aaron WherryMexico's thriving economy has transformed far beyond a cartoon stereotype: Don PittisID of Istanbul club attack suspect established but not publicly revealed