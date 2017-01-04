Canadians generally feel 2017 probably won’t be such a good year

Most Canadians surveyed thought 2016 wasn’t a very good year, and as the new year rings in, there’s a feeling of hope for better times.

But, that hope seems to be shortlived in Canada.

A new survey this year shows most Canadians are of the opinion that 2017 will not be a very good year.

The Angus Reid poll showed that overall Canadians are a bit more positive about 2017 than they were about 2016, but those who think it will still be a bad year greatly outnumber those who think it will be good.

Canadians think 2017 will be slightly better than 2016 was, probably good for themselves personally, but still feel it will nevertheless still not be a good year for the province, the country, or the world © Angus Reid

Somewhat paradoxically, many Canadians think it will be a good year for them personally, but generally harbour a general pessimism about what the new year hold for their province, for Canada, for the U.S., and for the world.

The somewhat pessimistic outlook stands in contrast as well as 2017 is Canada’s 150th anniversary year in which many major celebrations are planned all across the country for this year.

