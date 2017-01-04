Handsome, confident, a showman, and a winner, Ned Hanlan became Canada’s first international sports star (W. Williamson, Albumen portrait on glass, 1876)

Handsome, confident, a showman, and a winner, Ned Hanlan became Canada’s first international sports star (W. Williamson, Albumen portrait on glass, 1876)
Photo Credit: Toronto Public Library

History: Jan. 04, 1908: Death of Canada’s legendary, and first, international sports hero

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 4 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

There are many legendary sports heroes of the past whose names live on, but strangely Ned Hanlan is not among them, nor really is his sport. Yet at the turn of the last century, Edward “Ned” Hanlan was a household name in Canada, and was widely known internationally. His sport, rowing or sculling, was at the height of its popularity both at the amateur and professional level.

He is often considered Canada’s first national sports hero, and Canada’s first “world champion”.

Born in Toronto, Ontario on July 12, 1855, he grew up on Toronto Island. The story goes that at the very tender age of just five years old, he rowed across Toronto Bay to watch the arrival of the Prince of Wales.   Later he would row across the bay daily to attend school.\

Ned Hanlan in 1878, soon to be World Champion. Handsome, flamboyant, he was a huge crowd pleaser and became Canada’s first truly recognized international sports star.

Ned Hanlan in 1878, soon to be World Champion. Handsome, flamboyant, he was a huge crowd pleaser and became Canada’s first truly recognized international sports star. © Libary and Archives Canada C-025318

In 1873 he won the Toronto Bay rowing championship.

Now, rowing or sculling was a tremendously popular sport at the time,  There were cash prizes for winners and heavy betting on the outcomes of rowing events was prevalent.

With a string of victories locally, a group of investors decided to back Hanlan as a professional and also bought him the latest in rowing technology. This was a shell with swivel oarlocks and a sliding seat; basic technology now, but innovative in the 19th century.  Hanlan mastered the new boat with its technology, and although small in stature at only 175cm and 68kg, he was able to beat much larger, stronger opponents. Although the technology was available to others, it was very tricky to master and very few tried.

Hanlan racing Fred Plaistad, Toronto Bay (Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith, 1846-1923, Albumen print, 1875) Hanlan would sometimes taunt competitors by slowing down to let them catch up.

Hanlan racing Fred Plaistad, Toronto Bay (Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith, 1846-1923, Albumen print, 1875) Hanlan would sometimes taunt competitors by slowing down to let them catch up, much to the amusement of the crowds © Toronto Public Library

Meanwhile, as his victories grew, so to did his fame.

In 1877, he won a prize of $1,000 (a very impressive sum in those days) for the Canadian championship in front of a crowd of 25,000 in Toronto Bay,  The following year he won the American championship in the US, and in 1879 he won the British championship.

In 1880 he was again in England and became World Champion by defeating the previous champion, Australian Ed Trickett in front of 100,000 onlookers. He would defend and keep that title three more times.

Of small stature, Hanlan mastered the new sculling technology of sliding seat and swivel oarlocks, which the majority of his competitors did not. This allowed him to add strong leg muscles to his rowing to beat bigger stronger competitors.

Of small stature, Hanlan mastered the new sculling technology of sliding seat and swivel oarlocks, which the majority of his competitors did not. This allowed him to add strong leg muscles to his rowing to beat bigger stronger competitors. © Library and Archives Canada-MIKAN 3624001

Between those international competitions Ned Hanlan also made a lot of money winning a number of organized professional competitions.

He used that to build a fine hotel on Toronto Island for the great number of summer visitors who sought refuge from the city heat.

Even so, he continued as a professional rower, and what added to his status was that he was also a real showman. He would sometimes slow down in order to keep his challengers seemingly in competition, and raise the tension among the crowd and the gamblers.

He would occasionally blow kisses to the onlookers while competing and perform other “showboating” antics.  It also didn’t hurt that he was considered a handsome young man.

He finally lost his world championship in 1884 to an Australian who had also mastered the sliding seat.  Despite losing to the Australian in two subsequent races and his American title in 1885, he remained extremely popular and continued to attract crowds for another several years.

Toronto born international sports hero, Ned Hanlan, circa 1887

Toronto born international sports hero, Ned Hanlan, circa 1887 © Library and Archives Canada C-025317

He retired from competition in 1897 and became a Toronto alderman and member of the Toronto Harbour Trust.  He was also rather ahead of his time in advocating for bicycle paths, public swimming pools and library, and  also last his Harbour Trust position for criticizing its role in allowing sewage to be dumped into the harbour.

Hanlan died on this date January 4, 1908 of pneumonia at age 52. Thouands came to pay their respects as they filed past his coffin in St Andrew’s Church, with tributes coming in from around the world.

During his career he won some 300 races and was defeated less than a dozen times.

In 1926 a six-metre bronze statue was created and is now located at Hanlan’s Point on Toronto Island.

The statue of Ned Hanlan on Toronto Island

The statue of Ned Hanlan on Toronto Island © Google streetview

Wording of Ontario Heritage Trust plaque next to the bronze statue :

One of Canada’s greatest oarsmen, Edward Hanlan was born in Toronto. As a child he took up rowing when his family settled in this vicinity, now named Hanlan’s Point. Although standing only 175 cm and rarely heavier than 68 kg, he became a leading international sculler. In 1873 Hanlan won the amateur rowing championship of Toronto Bay. Becoming a professional in 1876, he defeated all opponents in the Philadelphia Races of that year. He overcame all leading North American competitors and in 1880 won the world single sculls championship in England. Hanlan retained his title until 1884. A popular Toronto figure, he was elected Alderman for this area in 1898 and 1899.

Text on the front of the statue

Edward Hanlan: The most renowned oarsman of any age whose victorious career has no parallel in the annals of sport. Born and died in Toronto July 12, 1855 – January 4 1908

Text on the back of the statue:

Edward Hanlan’s outstanding victories date from the Centennial Regatta Philadelphia Sept.6.1876 when he defeated all competitors including many of the greatest oarsmen of the world.   Victor in three hundred consecutive races his achievements are all the more worthy of commemoration by his display of that spirit of true sportsmanship which is held in honour in all fields of sport.

Championship of Ontario 1874.1875.1876

Championship of Maritime Provinces 1878

Championship of America 1878

Championship of England 1879

Championship of of the World 1880

Additional information – sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, Society, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Lifestyle, SocietyHow to avoid New Year’s resolution fail and get fitArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsHistory: Jan. 04, 1908: Death of Canada's legendary, and first, international sports heroSocietyCanadian dies hiking in ItalyImmigration & RefugeCitizenship Ceremony celebrationEnvironmentMontreal air quality improvingEducation, HistoryCanadiana Village for sale near Rawdon, Quebec.Environment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyA perfume artist delivers his five scents worth to help celebrate Montreal's 375th birthdayImmigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyWhat you think you know about your country, vs. reality and factsEconomy, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourCEO salaries: 193 times higher than yours.Economy, International, Lifestyle, SocietyMail forwarding scams rose dramatically in 2016

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Quatre membres d'une famille trouvés morts à Halifax : meurtres et suicide selon les policiersLes corps de deux hommes retrouvés dans le Saint-LaurentLes juristes de l'État québécois débrayentCaché dans une valise dans l'espoir d'atteindre l'EuropeCharles Manson serait hospitaliséPlus de 100 blessés dans un déraillement de train à BrooklynÀ Alep-Est, des centaines de déplacés sont de retourUn évêque controversé pour ses propos sur l'identité de genre démissionneUne plage de la Péninsule acadienne recouverte de homards après une tempêteRoutes glissantes et pannes de courant dans l'ouest du Québec
Nova Scotia RCMP to give update after 4 bodies found in Upper Big Tracadie homeIsraeli soldier convicted in killing of immobile Palestinian'It's either overt or covert hostility': Why only 2 women made list of 100 highest-paid CEOsCancer treatment for pooch could help people, tooB.C. dentist stops practising as lawsuits pile up following Go Public investigationLet's stop pretending Israel is heading toward a two-state solution: Neil Macdonald'A rocky start': 115th Congress will be no cakewalk for Trump, RepublicansStakes high for Trudeau as world's last major progressive leader standing: Aaron WherryMexico's thriving economy has transformed far beyond a cartoon stereotype: Don PittisID of Istanbul club attack suspect established but not publicly revealed