Chrystia Freeland speaking to the media following her lunch-time address at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations
Photo Credit: RCI / C. Kilkenny

Trade Minister reassures business crowd in Montreal

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 5 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Trade Minister, addressed a packed room of Montreal’s business community this afternoon. Ms. Freeland assured those in attendance that despite one of the most globally protectionist environments in recent history, Canada is poised to prosper.

Listen

“At a time when so many other countries are closing their doors, are saying they’re not interested in foreign investment, are saying they’re not interested in trade, you can come to Canada and be assured that we understand and believe in being open to the global economy.”  

She reassured the the audience that the trade relationship with the United States is safe. Despite the rhetoric from President-elect Donald Trump during the campaign, the trade relationship between Canada and the United States is balanced.

She stressed that for 35 American states, Canada is their largest export market. This echoed the words of Prime Minister Trudeau earlier this week, who along with David McNaughton, the Canadian ambassador to the U.S., delivered a video message aimed at the new American Congress and Senators reminding them Canada is not the problem.

The States actually have a small trade surplus with Canada at the moment, in contrast to the billion dollar deficits it’s facing with the European Union, Mexico and China.

In a recent interview with CBC Radio, Freeland was also reassuring in the face of Trump’s declaration that he’d be opening “a total renegotiation of NAFTA“, which he described as a disaster for the U.S.

Freeland said Canada is open to the process: “All of our trading agreements are living entities. Trading relationships don’t get set in stone the minute you sign a trade deal.” She told host Chris Hall of the radio program, The House, that she’s currently renewing the trade agreement with Chile and renewing and updating the agreement with Israel.

“When it comes to NAFTA, we’ve made about a dozen significant updates to it since NAFTA was first signed and entered into force. So talking about modernisation and updating of NAFTA is a very normal routine thing for us to do.” she said.

While Freeland is also currently in negotiations with the United States over the Softwood Lumber agreement, a perennial source of conflict, discussion and agreement for over a century now, she says when it comes to NAFTA there is one area Canada would like to see addressed:

“We think that increasing mobility, particularly for professionals across the NAFTA space is something that would be really helpful.”

In the meantime, Freeland awaits the final ratification of what she describes as “a big success” in getting the CETA (the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) signed, by all of the members of European Union. The ratification vote is expected in February and she says she is cautiously optimistic.

During the same month Freeland will be engaging in exploratory talks with China with a view to an eventual free-trade agreement with that country.

As she acknowledged in Montreal today, 2017 “will be complicated”.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Vancouver struggling to cope with ice and snowEconomy, International, PoliticsTrade Minister reassures business crowd in MontrealArts and Entertainment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyNew York Times names Canada top travel destinationImmigration & Refuge, International, Military, Politics, SocietyIstanbul New Year’s terrorist murders- implications.Economy, Environment, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourTurning garbage into food -"green" and deliciousHealth, Science and Technology, SocietyLiving near busy roads linked to dementiaSocietyRepairmen save three from house fireEnvironment, HistoryCanada history : Jan. 5, 1998 - the deadly ice storm of the centuryFreezing rain leaves many in the cold and dark in Ontario and QuebecInternational, SportsWorld Junior Hockey not impressing Montrealers

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Accusations de crime haineux contre quatre Noirs ayant battu un handicapé blancTrump menace ToyotaPiratage informatique : le renseignement américain épingle MoscouUne nouvelle application pour louer des chambres d'hôtel à l'heurePlus d'arrestations pour conduite avec facultés affaiblies au QuébecPoursuite de 450 millions de dollars contre BombardierLe dumping américain dénoncé par un tribunal canadienUn guide américain sur les moyens de réduire les allergies aux arachidesQuand la musique laisse indifférentGrand Montréal : le marché immobilier favorise de plus en plus les vendeurs
Walmart strikes deal with Visa to settle credit card fee disputeSurvivors, families 'discouraged' by lack of communication from MMIW inquiryGlobal warming 'hiatus' never happened, say climate scientistsOntario woman held in Turkey on charges of 'insulting' president, lawyer saysAstronomers find galaxy unlike anything ever seen beforePatchwork of care for veterans under scrutiny after apparent murder-suicideDecades of deficits could be ahead for Canada, federal analysis warnsDonald Trump threatens Toyota with tax on imports of Mexican-made vehiclesAnn Makosinski, 19-year-old B.C. inventor, makes Forbes 30 under 30 listTransport minister 'very concerned' about Sunwing pilot accused of passing out drunk in cockpit