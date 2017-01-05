Oyster mushrooms (pleurote in French) from a small local enterprise in the centre of Montreal which is growing food from what would otherwise be waste.

Photo Credit: Radio-Canada
Photo Credit: Radio-Canada

Turning garbage into food -“green” and delicious

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 5 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

It was a bold gamble that is paying off for two Montreal women.

In a small non-descript warehouse in the central Montreal borough of Hochelaga-Maissoneuve, something unique is happening. The women are creating a food item from a variety of waste products.

Some 1,200 large perforated buckets are stacked in a small plastic covered greenhouse inside the building. From these are growing thousands of oyster mushrooms for their business called Blanc de Gris

Once transferred into the greenhouses, it will take about a month for the mushrooms to grow to market size

Once transferred into the greenhouses, it will take about a month for the mushrooms to grow to market size © Radio-Canada

From these buckets the two co-founders harvest about 90 kilos of mushrooms per week which they sell to about 30 local restaurants.

In return they collect the restaurant coffee grind waste which would otherwise go into the garbage which goes into growing the mushrooms..

Co founder Dominique Lynch-Gauthier began her interest from harvesting wild mushrooms then began growing some in her home.

It’s not easy as the mushrooms require similar conditions to those found in their natural forest environment.

The *greenhouse* inside the building. Once the mycelium has begun to grow in the dark storage, the buckets are moved into the greenhouse where it takes about a month to grow to market size

The *greenhouse* inside the building. Once the mycelium has begun to grow in the dark storage, the buckets are moved into the greenhouse where it takes about a month to grow to market size © Blanc de Gris

After two years of research, and wanting to be “green”,  she came up with her own ideal recipe for the mushroom substrate. Along the way she was helped by a university horticultural programme, a story about a Parisian grower using coffee waste, and advice from a local mushroom expert.

The unique recipe for the substrate consists of the restaurant coffee grinds, a little straw, cereal residue from a local micro-brewery, some wood chips also from a local tree trimming sources, and a little straw.

Ths substrate materials are put into a large mixer-pasteurizer prior to being cooled and put into the buckets.

Ths substrate materials are put into a large mixer-pasteurizer prior to being cooled and put into the buckets. © Blanc de Gris

Once Dominique had a successful recipe, she then thought of turning this into a business,  a career that she admits she couldn’t have imagined for herself a few years earlier.  She brought in her childhood friend Lysiane Roy Maheu to help with the marketing and sales and together they created, “Blanc de Gris”

The various ingredients are mixed and  pasteurized to remove bacteria before becoming the substrate for the mushroom.  The material is then injected with mushroom mycelium and left undisturbed in the dark for two weeks  to avoid contamination from any mould.

Co founders (L) Lysiane Roy Maheu and (R)Dominique Lynch-Gauthier in their warehouse operation in central Montreal

Co founders (L) Lysiane Roy Maheu and (R)Dominique Lynch-Gauthier in their warehouse operation in central Montreal © Radio-Canada

The buckets are then moved to the greenhouse where temperature and humidity are controlled.

The end result is an ecological and environmentally friendly product, and fresh.

Local restaurant chefs agree, noting that there is a pleasant nutty taste to the product and it’s firmer. The advantage of course is that it can be picked and delivered to the restaurants almost immediately ensuring that critical freshness.  And in addition to making use of what would otherwise be sent to the garbage, because everything is locally sourced and delivered, there is an added environmental advantage as no shipping is involved.

Lysiane delivering to a local restaurant where she will also pick up the coffee dregs. The chefs appreciate the freshness of the local product.

Lysiane delivering to a local restaurant where she will also pick up the coffee dregs. The chefs appreciate the freshness of the local product. © Radio-Canada

The two young women are now thinking of expanding their line by creating such things as mushroom marinades

Additional information- sources

