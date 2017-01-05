Canada's Anthony Cirelli celebrates his goal against Sweden during first period IIHF World Junior Championship semifinals hockey action Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in Montreal.
Photo Credit: CP / Paul Chiasson

World Junior Hockey Championship tonight between Canada and the US

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 5 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The last time Canada played the US in a world gold-medal junior hockey game, they lost in overtime. That was seven years ago, and tonight they’re hoping for a different outcome.

After beating Sweden last night, Canada’s team was determined to take on the US, the only team to beat them during this year’s tournament.

The final games are being hosted in Montreal. Earlier today Russia beat Sweden just 33 seconds into overtime for the Bronze medal.

The series was hosted in both Toronto and Montreal, but Hockey Canada was disappointed in the Montreal turn-out.

The Bell Centre, which is usually full for the hometown Montreal Canadiens of the National Hockey League, was only half-filled for several of the Junior Championship tournament.

The series was played here two years ago, and some say tickets were overpriced. But no doubt tonight’s game between the North American rivals is very well attended.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
World Junior Hockey Championship tonight between Canada and the USVancouver struggling to cope with ice and snowEconomy, International, PoliticsTrade Minister reassures business crowd in MontrealArts and Entertainment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyNew York Times names Canada top travel destinationImmigration & Refuge, International, Military, Politics, SocietyIstanbul New Year’s terrorist murders- implications.Economy, Environment, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourTurning garbage into food -"green" and deliciousHealth, Science and Technology, SocietyLiving near busy roads linked to dementiaSocietyRepairmen save three from house fireEnvironment, HistoryCanada history : Jan. 5, 1998 - the deadly ice storm of the centuryFreezing rain leaves many in the cold and dark in Ontario and Quebec

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le psychanalyste et auteur Guy Corneau n'est plusTrump admet que son mur à la frontière mexicaine sera d'abord payé par les AméricainsLe taux de chômage au pays grimpe à 6,9 % Vers des décennies de déficits au Canada?Don d’organes : le premier ministre de la N.-É. propose le consentement présuméUne nouvelle émeute fait 33 morts dans une prison brésilienneLe Canada doit se contenter de l'argentDes Ghanéens arrivés illégalement au Canada ont failli mourir de froidAccusations de crime haineux contre quatre Noirs ayant battu un handicapé blancComparution d’Elizabeth Wettlaufer accusée des meurtres de 8 aînés
Russia withdrawing warships from Syrian watersTrump's skepticism on Russian hacking puts his cabinet picks on a tightrope'We're paying with our data': Why privacy can be a problem with appsGive an alcoholic an hourly drink: Why a controversial Canadian program is catching attention in AustraliaMy year as a refugee: Creating a new life for my four childrenB.C. couple shows military families path to healing from PTSDDonald Trump to be declared electoral college winner todayU.S. ambassadors to Canada, other countries to soon step down: reportHeartbreak for Canada as U.S. wins junior gold in shootout'Lewis is not gone:' Mariner's bottled message found in Ireland, years after death