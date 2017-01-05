World Junior Hockey Championship tonight between Canada and the US

The last time Canada played the US in a world gold-medal junior hockey game, they lost in overtime. That was seven years ago, and tonight they’re hoping for a different outcome.

After beating Sweden last night, Canada’s team was determined to take on the US, the only team to beat them during this year’s tournament.

The final games are being hosted in Montreal. Earlier today Russia beat Sweden just 33 seconds into overtime for the Bronze medal.

The series was hosted in both Toronto and Montreal, but Hockey Canada was disappointed in the Montreal turn-out.

The Bell Centre, which is usually full for the hometown Montreal Canadiens of the National Hockey League, was only half-filled for several of the Junior Championship tournament.

The series was played here two years ago, and some say tickets were overpriced. But no doubt tonight’s game between the North American rivals is very well attended.