Canadians take silver in World Junior Hockey Championship

Canada’s Junior Hockey Team lost in a heartbreak shoot-out last night following a hard-played game that they began with 2-0 lead going into the second period.

Then they had a 4-2 lead with less than 16 minutes left in the third period but the U.S. scored two fast goals to tie the game again.

Following a period of overtime play, Troy Terry got the win for the Americans. giving them a 5 – 4 victory and the 4th Gold Medal for the U.S. in the bi-annual tournament.

Dylan Strom, captain of the Canadian teams said he was proud of the the 22 guys, that they played well and it was a tough way to lose.

Martin Gauthier, father of Canadian player Julien Gauthier, told CBC radio host Mike Finnerty this morning that it was an intense game. He knows his son, like his team mates, is deeply disappointed.

“I told him that shouldn’t be because I think they did… it was quite a match, a great game! It was… nerve-racking, a nail-biter, it was… from the beginning to the end. I think the United States played really well, I think Canada played really well, it could’ve gone both ways.”

In the wake of the tournament today many people are asking if a championship should be decided in a shoot out, and not like other hockey championship games, in overtime play.

The game was a sellout affair with over 20,000 fans in Montreal’s Bell Centre. It was the largest and best crowd of the tournament, particularly after the Bell Centre was only half-filled for many of the games leading up to the final.

The next championship tournament takes place in December 2019, co-hosted by the cities of Vancouver and Victoria in British Columbia.