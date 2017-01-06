Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry does not have a record of IceHutRentals.ca holding a licence to place ice fishing huts, such as the one above, on Lake Nipissing.
Photo Credit: CBC

Ice hut rental: no natives need apply

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 6 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Ice huts are being put out on the lakes and rivers across Canada, where the ice is now solid enough to hold them. And the annual fishing season that is a much-loved tradition for many Canadians is getting started.

But in North Bay, Ontario, the owner of IceHutRentals.ca, a company that rents the huts and the services that go with them, is now in major damage control following an explicitly racist ad, denying indigenous people access.

In what’s described as a “steal of a deal” the ad, which was uploaded to Kijiji on Tuesday, extols the services, and goes on to bar natives from receiving them.

“Please no status card holders! You are not welcome in our huts. Equality for all or you will not get the time of day from us and will lose any deposit paid to us. Thanks, mgmt”

“It’s just a blatant racist statement.. “There’s no two ways about it.”

Indigenous people hold cards to confirm their native status. “It’s just a blatant racist statement,” Les Couchi, from Nipissing First Nation told CBC News. “There’s no two ways about it.”

The post was uploaded by IceHutRentals.ca earlier this week. The ad originally said status card users will lose their deposits and will “not get the time of day.”

“I’ve seen lots of stuff in my 60 years of existence on the planet, but nothing as overt as this,” Couchi said. “This is just … being as ignorant as you can.”

Marc David Hyndman, CEO of Ice Hut Rentals, posted an apology on the company’s Facebook page Tuesday. Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is now monitoring the company.

© CBC
FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Environment, Indigenous

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, IndigenousIce hut rental: no natives need applyCanadians take silver in World Junior Hockey ChampionshipEnvironment, Science and TechnologyNorth and South poles post low sea ice extent in December: NSIDCLifestyle, SocietyNo more “cosmetic” surgery for animals in QuebecSociety, Work & LabourAdvice on finding a job that is a True FitSocietyJudge with Trump hat no longer hearing casesAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history: Jan 6 1990, When “art” went too farAnimals, Lifestyle, SocietyMoose amble through popular drive-thruWorld Junior Hockey Championship tonight between Canada and the USVancouver struggling to cope with ice and snow

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
 5 morts, 8 blessés dans une fusillade à l'aéroport de Fort Lauderdale en FlorideLa Russie a cherché à faire élire Trump, selon le rapport du renseignement américainLe psychanalyste et auteur Guy Corneau n'est plus150e du Canada : « On veut être les boute-en-train du party! », dit LiséeL'entente Visa-Walmart pourrait nuire aux plus petits commerçants, selon la FCEIBois d'oeuvre : les États-Unis s'estiment lésés par des subventions canadiennesL'OTAN renforce son flanc est, près de la RussieTrudeau rencontrera le « Canadien ordinaire » lors d'une tournée en janvierTilikum, le célèbre épaulard de Blackfish, est mortL'ambassadeur des États-Unis au Canada confirme son départ imminent
Starbucks to end beer, wine sales at hundreds of U.S. outlets'Everyone started to run': Canadians describe chaos at Fort Lauderdale airportJustin Trudeau spent vacation on Aga Khan's island in BahamasDeath of 2-year-old in Vancouver house fire blamed on space heatersSuspect arrested in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting that killed 5Automakers take differing routes to self-driving futureElderly Calgary man with dementia won't be tried in wife's deathRCMP confirm murder-suicide in case of veteran who killed familyU.S. money spent on border wall 'will be paid back by Mexico later,' Trump insists'They just walk on through': Hundreds fleeing past Manitoba border seeking refugee protection