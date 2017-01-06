Moose amble through popular drive-thru

Tim Hortons drive-thrus are very popular with Canadians and also, it seems, with trio of eastern moose, reports CBC. With about 120,000 of these animals, the province of Newfoundland and Labrador has the most concentrated moose population in North America.

Timmy’s known for coffee, doughnuts

Still, Mike Keels was surprised to see three of them on Thursday evening ambling through the drive-thru section of Mount Pearl’s Timmy’s, as the outlets are affectionately called. He’s not sure whether or what they may have ordered.



Keels shot a video and, shortly after, police and wildlife officers arrived to investigate. They followed the animals. Canadian Press reports the moose may have been tranquilized so they could be removed from the area.

Hoisting moose is difficult

If they did that however, I have no idea how they would have moved them. Moose weigh an average 820 kg and are between 1.5 and 2 metres tall. They are generally not mean but you wouldn’t want to get on their bad side. They have big hooves that support them on snow and help them scrape snow and ice to forage.