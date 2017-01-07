Down Inside- the story of life in Canada’s prison system told by a long-time guard and administrator, to be released this spring.
Photo Credit: Goose Lane Editions

Canadian independent publishing and two coming books

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 7 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A small, somewhat ordinary looking building in Fredericton, New Brunswick, is home to Canada’s oldest independent publisher. It began as a publisher of poetry books in 1954 known as Fiddlehead Poetry Books, originally funded by the University of New Brunswick.

A non-fiction book but based on true experiences of a Hong Kong family and war.

A non-fiction book but based on true experiences of a Hong Kong family and war. It’s one of several exciting releases of Canadian books and subjects to be released this spring © Goose Lane Editions

The Goose Lane imprint was chosen as a means to extend the repertoire of the publishing company to be able to expand into other types of literature, It takes it’s name from an area of Fredericton which used to be farmland and where geese had been driven along a path to and from the farm.

Kathlen Peacock, of Goose Lane Editions

Kathlen Peacock, of Goose Lane Editions © supplied

Goose Lane Editions now specialises in all kinds of mostly Canadian stories, and also in promoting promising new authors.

Kathleen Peacock is Publicity Manager at Goose Lane Editions,

She talks about two of the publishers crop of interesting new books coming in their new spring offerings.

Listen

additional information   

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and EntertainmentCanadian independent publishing and two coming booksEnvironment, IndigenousIce hut rental: no natives need applyCanadians take silver in World Junior Hockey ChampionshipEnvironment, Science and TechnologyNorth and South poles post low sea ice extent in December: NSIDCLifestyle, SocietyNo more “cosmetic” surgery for animals in QuebecSociety, Work & LabourAdvice on finding a job that is a True FitSocietyJudge with Trump hat no longer hearing casesAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history: Jan 6 1990, When “art” went too farAnimals, Lifestyle, SocietyMoose amble through popular drive-thruWorld Junior Hockey Championship tonight between Canada and the US

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
La Russie a cherché à faire élire Trump, selon le rapport du renseignement américainLes quatre agresseurs d’un jeune handicapé intellectuel de Chicago restent en prison5 morts, 8 blessés dans une fusillade à l'aéroport de Fort Lauderdale, en FlorideUn syndicat interpelle Transport Canada sur la surveillance des pilotes étrangersLe psychanalyste et auteur Guy Corneau n'est plusLe juge Camp veut être entendu devant le Conseil de la magistrature150e du Canada : « On veut être les boute-en-train du party! », dit LiséeL'entente Visa-Walmart pourrait nuire aux plus petits commerçants, selon la FCEIL'OTAN renforce son flanc est, près de la RussieTrudeau rencontrera le « Canadien ordinaire » lors d'une tournée en janvier
Starbucks to end beer, wine sales at hundreds of U.S. outlets'Everyone started to run': Canadians describe chaos at Fort Lauderdale airportJustin Trudeau spent vacation on Aga Khan's island in BahamasDeath of 2-year-old in Vancouver house fire blamed on space heatersSuspect arrested in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting that killed 5Automakers take differing routes to self-driving futureElderly Calgary man with dementia won't be tried in wife's deathRCMP confirm murder-suicide in case of veteran who killed familyU.S. money spent on border wall 'will be paid back by Mexico later,' Trump insists'They just walk on through': Hundreds fleeing past Manitoba border seeking refugee protection