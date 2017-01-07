Canadian independent publishing and two coming books

A small, somewhat ordinary looking building in Fredericton, New Brunswick, is home to Canada’s oldest independent publisher. It began as a publisher of poetry books in 1954 known as Fiddlehead Poetry Books, originally funded by the University of New Brunswick.

A non-fiction book but based on true experiences of a Hong Kong family and war. It’s one of several exciting releases of Canadian books and subjects to be released this spring © Goose Lane Editions

The Goose Lane imprint was chosen as a means to extend the repertoire of the publishing company to be able to expand into other types of literature, It takes it’s name from an area of Fredericton which used to be farmland and where geese had been driven along a path to and from the farm.

Kathlen Peacock, of Goose Lane Editions © supplied

Goose Lane Editions now specialises in all kinds of mostly Canadian stories, and also in promoting promising new authors.

Kathleen Peacock is Publicity Manager at Goose Lane Editions,

She talks about two of the publishers crop of interesting new books coming in their new spring offerings.

