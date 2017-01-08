Ski operators enjoying best season in five years

Listen Ski operators in eastern Canada are celebrating. Just days into the new year and they’re enjoying one of the best seasons in years, and it is more than welcome after the terrible season they survived in 2015/2016.

“Last year was one of worst ski seasons in the history of the ski hill,” Jean-Michel Ryan, CEO of Mont Sutton, told CBC reporter, Alison Northcott. People have been skiing at Mount Sutton since 1960.

Skiing through the forest at Mount Sutton. © Mount Sutton

While the conditions did motivate the resort to think beyond winter with plans to diversify and become a year-round destintion, it will soon be in a good position to expand the offerings with a winter season that is about as good as it gets, so far.

“MOTHER NATURE HAS BEEN GENEROUS”

Today, at a balmy -6 Celsius, with fresh snow overnight, and a blue sky and sunshine overhead, it’s a perfect day for skiing.

Chloe Chagnon, Communication Co-ordinator at Mount Sutton says they have a beautiful view from the top of the mountain. One side is tree-covered as it is a protected area, and on a very clear day, you can see Montreal to the north-west.

The Sutton resort, like other ski operators in the region, has invested in snow making equipment.

“You want to protect the product, you want to protect the skiing for the customer,” Ryan told the CBC’s Northcott. “And also for the destination — [Mont Sutton] is a major economic actor.”

Another interesting note this season; the resort’s boutique is reporting a 140 % increase in helmet sales, and a 150 % increase in goggle sales, in comparison to an average year. It qualifies this statement by mentioning the boutique’s wider selection of products and an improved facility.

The story is very similar on Canada’s west coast. Whistler-Blackcomb started the season a day earlier back in November and with 14 runs open. It has only gotten better, as the region, like much of Canada this winter, has received several heavy snowfalls since. Indeed the banner on Whistler’s website declares, “MOTHER NATURE HAS BEEN GENEROUS”.