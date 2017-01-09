Canada gives ocean observatories a multi-million-dollar grant

The Canadian government has awarded $46.6 million over five years to a leading ocean sciences facility at the University of Victoria in western Canada.
Ocean Networks Canada operates ocean observatories along Canada Pacific and Arctic coasts to study deep-sea ecosystems, plate tectonics and tsunamis. They stream live data to researchers across Canada and around the world.
‘Ocean is our planetary life support system’
The observations have applications in areas like pollution, climate change, earthquakes, climate change and renewable resource assessment. In a news release, the facility’s president Kate Moran said, “The ocean is our planetary life support system, and human pressures are impacting the ocean at an ever-increasing pace. Understanding this change is vital to protecting and managing the ocean to ensure a sustainable future.”
Leave a Reply