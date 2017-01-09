Canada gives ocean observatories a multi-million-dollar grant

The Canadian government has awarded $46.6 million over five years to a leading ocean sciences facility at the University of Victoria in western Canada.

Ocean Networks Canada operates ocean observatories along Canada Pacific and Arctic coasts to study deep-sea ecosystems, plate tectonics and tsunamis. They stream live data to researchers across Canada and around the world.

A temperature gauge is inserted into a “black smoker” or hydrothermal vent in the ocean floor to collect data. © Ocean Networks Canada

‘Ocean is our planetary life support system’

The observations have applications in areas like pollution, climate change, earthquakes, climate change and renewable resource assessment. In a news release, the facility’s president Kate Moran said, “The ocean is our planetary life support system, and human pressures are impacting the ocean at an ever-increasing pace. Understanding this change is vital to protecting and managing the ocean to ensure a sustainable future.”