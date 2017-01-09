Ocean Networks Canada uses equipment on the ocean floor to record information.

Ocean Networks Canada uses equipment on the ocean floor to record information.
Photo Credit: Ocean Networks Canada

Canada gives ocean observatories a multi-million-dollar grant

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 9 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Canadian government has awarded $46.6 million over five years to a leading ocean sciences facility at the University of Victoria in western Canada.

Ocean Networks Canada operates ocean observatories along Canada Pacific and Arctic coasts to study deep-sea ecosystems, plate tectonics and tsunamis. They stream live data to researchers across Canada and around the world.

A temperature gauge is inserted into a “black smoker” or hydrothermal vent in the ocean floor to collect data.

A temperature gauge is inserted into a “black smoker” or hydrothermal vent in the ocean floor to collect data. © Ocean Networks Canada

‘Ocean is our planetary life support system’

The observations have applications in areas like pollution, climate change, earthquakes, climate change and renewable resource assessment.  In a news release, the facility’s president Kate Moran said, “The ocean is our planetary life support system, and human pressures are impacting the ocean at an ever-increasing pace. Understanding this change is vital to protecting and managing the ocean to ensure a sustainable future.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Science and Technology, SocietyCanada gives ocean observatories a multi-million-dollar grantArts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsCelebrating a Scot and being Canadian with kilts in the cold!Driver fined for snow on top of vanHealth, Military, SocietyDeaths rekindle debate about soldiers’ mental health careHistory, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history: Jan 9, 1953 The last woman hanged in CanadaEconomy, Environment, Health, Science and Technology, SocietyNew recipe for Canadian winter roads: easy on the salt, try the sugar beet juiceHistory, International, Lifestyle, Military, SportsCanadian “historical” hockey rink in Kandahar, gone, but savedEconomy, Environment, International, Politics, SocietyConway, a top Trump advisor, cancels Alberta visitArts and Entertainment, International, SocietyCanadian Ryan Gosling wins Golden GlobeLifestyle, SportsSki operators enjoying best season in five years

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Justin Trudeau annoncera un remaniement de son Cabinet mardiLe retour des djihadistes, le cauchemar européen de 2017Opération charme du Canada avant l’arrivée au pouvoir de Donald TrumpHollywood écorche Donald Trump lors des Golden GlobesFiat Chrysler n'exclut pas de cesser de produire au Mexique40 % des médecins résidents au Québec disent avoir été intimidésCoupable du meurtre de sa conjointe, Juan Palma porte le verdict en appelUn meurtrier albertain sur un site de rencontre pour prisonniersLa vague de froid en Europe fait près de 40 mortsLe président syrien prêt à « tout négocier » lors des discussions de paix d'Astana
'They raped us, they killed our men': Former ISIS slaves recover from horrors faced in captivity This year, we'll probably need a little space from our smartphonesSunwing pilot's 'misunderstanding' caused bomb scare near Toronto's Pearson airportTrump policy by tweet leaves auto show participants guessing: Don PittisHow the NDP leadership race will unfold in 2017'They made me sick': B.C. woman who contracted hepatitis C through tainted blood denied costly cureMeryl Streep's Trump broadside tops memorable Golden Globes momentsFrench police arrest 16 people in Kim Kardashian robbery investigationRon MacLean apologizes to postal workers after Hockey Night in Canada remarkRyan Gosling, La La Land big winners at Golden Globes