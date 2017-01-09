The well-used boards of the Canadian built hockey arena *Our hope is that these boards will help to tell the story of Canada in #Kandahar –hardship, courage, triumph and tragedy*( Canadian embassy)

The well-used boards of the Canadian built hockey arena *Our hope is that these boards will help to tell the story of Canada in #Kandahar –hardship, courage, triumph and tragedy*( Canadian embassy)
Photo Credit: Canadian Embassy AFG, twitter

Canadian “historical” hockey rink in Kandahar, gone, but saved

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 9 January, 2017

Time out from war, time for hockey

Where Canadians go, so to goes hockey, even if the temperature is 40 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan was a deadly place for coalition forces, but Canadian soldiers decided to build a hockey rink to help them forget about the dangers that surrounded them. Of course ice was out of the question, but for about a decade, ball hockey was a very good substitute

2007: More than 2,000 hockey fans from Canada and the United States crowded around the *rink* as temperatures reached 40 C in the baking Afghan sun.

2007: More than 2,000 hockey fans from Canada and the United States crowded around the *rink* as temperatures reached 40 C in the baking Afghan sun. © (Derek Stoffel/CBC)

The Canadians served in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014, with the rink built in 2006 mostly by Canadian engineers volunteering any free time they had.

Two teams of Canadian soldiers play an improvised hockey matchunder the lights at Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2010.

Two teams of Canadian soldiers play an improvised hockey match under the lights at Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2010. © Alexander Zemlianichenko/The Associated Press

At the height of the Afghan mission, the airfield housed about 50,000 people, with thousands more passing through all the time. Almost everyone stopped at the rink at least briefly if time allowed.  At is peak there were some 24 teams that played regularly, mostly Canadian, but with at least one US team and two teams representing Slovakia.

2007- Though the games gave a chance to have fun and forget about the dangers of war, it was never far away as some soldiers watched while carrying their weapons. © Derek Stoffel- CBC

For many it was an important release of tensions.

Another Maple Leaf at centre *ice*

Another Maple Leaf at centre *ice* The puck (ball) drops here. © Canadian Embassy AFG- twitter

Capt. Travis Smyth of the Royal Canadian Regiment (RCR) served seven months there in 2010. Quoted by the CBC he said, “When I think about it now, it seems a little bit surreal that I was playing hockey on a rink in the middle of the desert, in the middle of a war zone. It seems a little crazy, but it certainly was a great relief for the troops that got to play on it.”

At its height the *rink* was busy at all hours and over the years many NHL stars and even some politicians played. The actual Stanley Cup was brought of in 2007 for a competition called the *Afghanistanley Cup*

At its height the *rink* was busy at all hours and over the years many NHL stars and even some politicians played. The actual Stanley Cup was brought of in 2007 for a competition called the *Afghanistanley Cup*

When Canada’s combat mission ended, the hockey games fizzled out soon afterward and with a net set up in the centre it was used as a tennis court.

Canadian embassy staff and others play a final game on December 28, before the rink was disassembled. © Canadian Embassy AFG- twitter

For the Canadians who served there it was an important symbol and that will now be preserved. Portions of the boards have been returned to Canada where they will soon be displayed at the Canadian War Museum as part of the story of the war.

Taking the boards home to Canada for eventual display at the Canadian War Museum and at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Taking the boards home to Canada for eventual display at the Canadian War Museum and at the Hockey Hall of Fame. © Canadian Embassy AFG

The Canadian Hockey Hall of Fame will also be getting some of the boards but a display date has not been established.

