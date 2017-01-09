Canadian Ryan Gosling wins Golden Globe

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling is being touted as a frontrunner to win an Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards after winning best actor in a comedy or musical for his performance in La La Land at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for (fellow Canadian) Ryan Reynolds, said Gosling, who defeated Reynolds, the star of Deadpool, in the caterogy

Gosling dedicated the award to his late brother-in-law, Juan Carlos Mendes, the brother of his wife, American actor Eva Mendes.

Juan Carlos Mendes died of cancer in April.

Born in London, ON, the 36-year-old Gosling grew up in a working class family in Cornwall, ON and began his career as a child star on the Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse Club in 1993.

He later went on to star in the romantic hit The Notebook (2004) and earned an Academy Award nomination for Half Nelson (2006) and a Golden Globe nomination for Lars and the Real Girl (2007).

Among other projects, Gosling has appeared in Blue Valentine (2010), Crazy, Stupid, Love (2010), The Ides of March (2011) and The Big Short (2015).

“I think it was very helpful to grow up in Canada, or in a small town,” Gosling told CBC News in December. “I think if you grow up here, it might be hard to remember that there’s a world outside of it.”

The 2017 Academy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 26.