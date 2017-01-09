Conway, a top Trump advisor cancels Alberta visit

The woman many credit with putting Donald Trump over the top in his successful bid for the U.S. presidency has cancelled a visit to Alberta, orginally set for Wednesday.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s third campaign manager, had planned to tour the oilsands region around Fort McMurray and deliver a speech at a fund-raising dinner in Calgary for the Alberta Prosperty Fund, which supports a united right-wing movement in in the oil-rich prairie province.

The organization, which made the announcement on Saturday, said Conway’s visit had been met with a “groundswell of support from Canadian business leaders keen to show their support for what is widely viewed as a business and jobs-friendly administration” and had sold out within days.

The Alberta Prosperty Fund said Conway’s visit “has not been rescheduled at this time” and those with tickets would receive a full refund.

The cancellation comes a day after a grassroots group began organizing a protest in opposition to Conway’s visit.

Protest organizers said they were unhappy with Trump’s social policies.