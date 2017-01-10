rime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at a joint news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in June when Canada announced it was dropping a stringent visa requirement for travellers from Mexico.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at a joint news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in June when Canada announced it was dropping a stringent visa requirement for travellers from Mexico.
Photo Credit: CP Photo / Adrian Wyld

Number of Mexican refugee claims rises in December

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 10 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced the lifting of stringent visa requirements for Mexican travellers coming to Canada at a bilateral meeting in Ottawa in June, it was unclear what the effects would be.

Now, we know more.

The policy change took effect Dec. 1, and new figures released by the Canada Border Services Agency show that at least 70 Mexicans have claimed refugee status in Canada since then.

The December influx brought the number of Mexican refugee claims in 2016 to 248. That compares with 111 in 2015.

The increase is in sharp contrast with the policy of Canada’s previous Conservative government, which imposed tighter visa requirements in 2009 in what it said was an attempt slow the flow of asylum claims from Mexico.

Those claims nearly tripled from 2005 to 2008 when Mexicans accounted for more than 25 per cent of all refugee claims filed in Canada.

After the visa requirement was imposed, the number of claims dropped dramatically from 9,511 in 2009 to 1,349 in 2010 and has continued to drop since.

In joining Trudeau for the announcement in June, Nieto said Mexico was reopening its market to Canadian beef.

The new figures have drawn a mixed reaction.

Janet Dench, executive director of the Canadian Council of Refugees, says the increase is a positive development.

“It means that people whose lives may be at risk are able to find protection in Canada,” Dench told the CBC. “We look at it in terms of the number of lives saved; people who are able to escape possible torture or serious harm.”

Dench adds that comments by U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump about Mexicans have put “fear into the hearts” of some Mexicans who could seek refuge in Canada.

But the increase is not sitting well with the members of the former Conservative government.

“We anticipated there would be if not an immediate spike, a surge, and it seems that is what’s happening,” says Conservative Foreign Affairs critic Peter Kent.

He says the shift in the rules is the result of a what he calls “a flawed policy decision based on politics rather then evidence.”

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister John McCallum says he is monitoring the number of Mexican refugee claims and could reinstate the visa if it climbs too high.

The number of Mexicans coming to Canada pales when compared to the number of people fleeing the Syrian civil war that Canada has accepted.

That figure stands at nearly 40,000 refugees over the past year.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Immigration & Refuge, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyNumber of Mexican refugee claims rises in DecemberHistory, International, PoliticsCanada history: Jan 10 1920- Founding of the League of NationsSocietyHelicopter advisory brings back bad memoriesArts and Entertainment, International, SocietyChristopher Plummer garners another acting awardEnvironment, Science and Technology, SocietyCanada gives ocean observatories a multi-million-dollar grantArts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsCelebrating a Scot and being Canadian with kilts in the cold!Driver fined for snow on top of vanHealth, Military, SocietyDeaths rekindle debate about soldiers’ mental health careHistory, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history: Jan 9, 1953 The last woman hanged in CanadaEconomy, Environment, Health, Science and Technology, SocietyNew recipe for Canadian winter roads: easy on the salt, try the sugar beet juice

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Brouillard diplomatique en SyriePriorité à la paix, place à la prévention, plaide le nouveau secrétaire général de l'ONUMort de l'animatrice Andréanne SassevilleStéphane Dion perdra les Affaires étrangères au profit de Chrystia FreelandL’équipe Trump à l’épreuve du SénatLe responsable de la mort de l’athlète olympique Victor Davis accusé d’un autre homicideDes passagers d’Air Canada coincés au Costa Rica pendant 32 heuresInondations meurtrières en ThaïlandeUne délégation policière canadienne pour maintenir la paix en ColombieLes investissements d'Ottawa en infrastructures plus lents que prévu, dit le DPB
World Cup will expand to 48 countries for 2026 tournamentHospital accused of sending away veteran who killed family says it never denied care to anyoneCanada sending police to Colombia to help with peacekeepingHere comes the Uber-ization of the Canadian economyMexican refugee claims jump after visa requirement droppedObama prepares to say farewell to the White HouseFor women in Canadian politics, there is no universal experienceGiving self-driving cars the gift of sightPoll suggests Canadians favour spending tax dollars on traditional rather than high-tech infrastructureSay hello to the 'murder board': Trump's cabinet picks start confirmation hearings