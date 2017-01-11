Canadian delegation to the League of Nations, Geneva 3 Sept, 1928. Prime Minister W L Mackenzie-King third from right
Photo Credit: Library archives Canada MIKAN 31931

Canadian History: Learn more with Marc Montgomery

Marc Montgomery brings back forgotten chapters of canadian history to Radio Canada International. Read his latest contributions below. 

Canada history: Jan 10 1920- Founding of the League of Nations

The world had finally worn itself out. The First World War with its horrific loss of life, destruction of Europe and near bankrupting of dozens of nations, had come to an end. Out of the destruction  of the war, and» 

Canada history: Jan 9, 1953 The last woman hanged in Canada

Her name was  Marguerite Pitre. On this date at 35 minures minutes past midnight, she became the thirteenth, and last woman to be hanged in Canada. Her crime was being an accomplice to mass murder in connection with the bombing» 

Canada history: Jan 6 1990, When “art” went too far

“You’re a monster!” (Vancouver protester) Montreal-born artist Rick Gibson is nothing if not controversial. In the early 1980’s he was using legally embalmed animals in freeze-dried sculptures. In an exhibition in London UK, in 1987 Gibson freeze dried 10-week old» 

Canada history : Jan. 5, 1998 – the deadly ice storm of the century

For some people in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec the start of this new year was a worrisome case of déjà vu. On Tuesday, Jan 3, 2017, freezing rain fell throughout the region, but then fortunately stopped. Yesterday however, snow» 

History: Jan. 04, 1908: Death of Canada’s legendary, and first, international sports hero

There are many legendary sports heroes of the past whose names live on, but strangely Ned Hanlan is not among them, nor really is his sport. Yet in the latter part of the 19th century, Edward “Ned” Hanlan was a» 

History: Dec.23, 1900, the real father of radio

Everybody seems to know the name Marconi. They often think of him as the inventor who started the idea of radio. While Marconi is often credited as being “the”, or at least, “a” father of radio, he was in fact» 

History: December 6, 1941 – War, spies, even James Bond

The small isolated farm in southern Ontario was the perfect spot. On December 6, 1941, it was declared ready. It had everything that was needed; lots of room far away from any neighbours and curious eyes and ears, the lake» 

History: Nov 22-26 1951 Korea: We will not retreat

“in the event the battalion is attacked, there will be NO withdrawal, NO platoons overrun, and NO panics”. LCol Jacques Dextraze R22eR November in Korea 1951 was alternately rainy and snowy. It was bitterly cold, muddy and it was war.» 

History: Nov 10, (1913, 1975) the deadly Great Lakes gales

That good ship and crew was a bone to be chewed                                                          » 

Portland Press Herald (Maine, USA) Nov 10, 1965 © pressherald.com

History: Nov 9 1965: The great northeast blackout

Posted: 9 November 2016

About 35 million people left in the dark By the 1960’s, North America was becoming heavily reliant on electricity.  A relatively prosperous economy meant people were buying a lot more of the increasing variety of electric and electronic gadgets that» 

