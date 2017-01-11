Genie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard, Canada’s Women’s Tennis hopeful, is off to a powerful start this season.

Yesterday she advanced to her first WTA quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Dominika Cibulkova at the Sydney International tennis tournament on Tuesday.

“more and more confident every day”

Bouchard continued today with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, advancing now to the semi-finals.

The 22 year-old, from the city of Westmount, within Montreal, Quebec, spoke to reporters today. “I feel more and more confident every day,” Bouchard said. “I feel like I’m getting back into the rhythm of things a little bit, but it’s a long road…” she acknowledged.

In 2014 Bouchard blazed a trail all the way to the semi-finals at the Australian Open, and the French Open, and then the final match at Wimbledon, where she lost 6-3, 6-0 to Petra Kvitova.

But the 5th-ranked Bouchard struggled through the 2015 and 2016 seasons. A change in coach and injuries and the pressure of a phenomenal debut took their toll.

Now reunited with coach Thomas Hogstedt, Bouchard is ready to compete again and lift the ranking that had plummeted to No. 46.

In this semi-final she will face Sydney-born Johanna Konta of Britain, who beat Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5.