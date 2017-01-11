Talking about diabetes: news and reports by RCI

According to the Canadian Diabetes Association over 3.4 million Canadians lived with diabetes in 2015 and that number is expected to rise to 5 million in 2025, representing over 12% of the population. In 2008-2009, 1 in 10 deaths in Canada was caused by diabetes.

Weight-loss can reverse diabetes, study confirms A magnetic resonance image across the abdomen of a person with Type 2 diabetes shows the red inside the circle representing 32 per cent fat in the liver. It should be less than five per cent. © Newcastle University People who have had Type 2 diabetes for up to 10 years can reverse the condition if they lose weight and keep it off, says a study from Newcastle University in the U.K. Losing 1/3 of a person’s body weight…»

Air pollution linked to diabetes, heart disease A new report suggests that Canadians who live in areas with higher air pollution have an increased risk of dying from conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Surprisingly, researchers did not find any increased risk of dying from respiratory disease.…»

Diabetes in pregnancy can predict it in dads:study Women who have diabetes while pregnant are at at higher risk of developing it later in life, and so are their partners, according to new research. Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the body cannot manage the insulin needed…»