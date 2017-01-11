Talking about diabetes: news and reports by RCI

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 11 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

According to the Canadian Diabetes Association over 3.4 million Canadians lived with diabetes in 2015 and that number is expected to rise to 5 million in 2025, representing over 12% of the population. In 2008-2009, 1 in 10 deaths in Canada was caused by diabetes.
Over the past months, Radio Canada International’s journalists have talked about the latest studies, the new treatments available as well as the measures taken by the authorities to reduce sugar consumption. Read and listen to the reports below.

Weight-loss can reverse diabetes, study confirms

A magnetic resonance image across the abdomen of a person with Type 2 diabetes shows the red inside the circle representing 32 per cent fat in the liver. It should be less than five per cent. © Newcastle University

People who have had Type 2 diabetes for up to 10 years can reverse the condition if they lose weight and keep it off, says a study from Newcastle University in the U.K. Losing 1/3 of a person’s body weight» 

WHO calls for global action on diabetes

The World Health Organization blames growing physical inactivity and unhealthy diets in particular for the world-wide diabetes epidemic. © Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP File Photo

The UN’s’ World Health Organization says the number of people living with diabetes has almost quadrupled since 1980 to 422 million, with most living in developing countries. But diabetes is growing fast in Canada too, and it’s estimated that by» 

Sugar drink tax: OK, but perhaps not the best way to reduce obesity, diabetes

The Canadian diabetes association is calling for a new federal tax on sugary drinks because of epidemic levels of Type 2 diabetes. Professor Charlebois says a better policy would be to clearly indicate the amount of added sugar on all processed food so consumers could see the amount of sugar and make their own choices

The Canadian diabetes association is calling for a new federal tax on sugary drinks because of epidemic levels of Type 2 diabetes. Professor Charlebois says a better policy would be to clearly indicate the amount of added sugar on all processed food so consumers could see the amount of sugar and make their own choices © Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press-via CBC

This week, the Canadian Diabetes Association (CDA) has called on the Canadian government to levy a tax on soft drinks. The Association says the high sugar content contributes to obesity and to the ever–increasing rate of diabetes. Sylvain Charlebois is» 

Diabetes: Urgent problem, gaps in care and resources

Diabetes patient testing blood sugar levels. The Canadian Diabestes Assocation is calling for urgent action from government to deal with ever increasing numbers of diabetes patients.

Diabetes patient testing blood sugar levels. The Canadian Diabestes Assocation is calling for urgent action from government to deal with ever increasing numbers of diabetes patients. © Mark Zaleski/Associated Press (via CBC)

The number of cases of diabetes has doubled in Canada just since 2000, according to a new report by the Canadian Diabetes Association. The CDA claims more than 10 million Canadians have diabetes or pre-diabetes, a shocking figure in a» 

Air pollution linked to diabetes, heart disease

Journée de smog à Toronto. ((Dwight Friesen/CBC))

Smog day in Toronto (Dwight Friesen/CBC)

A new report suggests that Canadians who live in areas with higher air pollution have an increased risk of dying from conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Surprisingly, researchers did not find any increased risk of dying from respiratory disease.» 

Diabetes in pregnancy can predict it in dads:study

Between three and 20 per cent of pregnant women will get gestational diabetes and be at greater risk of developing it later in life. New research suggests their partners have a higher risk too. © NIKOLAI KLYGA

Women who have diabetes while pregnant are at at higher risk of developing it later in life, and so are their partners, according to new research. Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the body cannot manage the insulin needed» 

New treatment for juvenile diabetes in Quebec

No more need to daily inject insulin for type 1 diabetes patient who got an hour-long infusion of human islet cells. © CBC

For the first time in Quebec province, doctors have injected insulin-producing cells into a patient to treat her type 1 diabetes. This new therapy is an alternative to the more invasive, riskier, and more expensive organ transplant treatment now used» 

