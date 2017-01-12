How crazy can the weather be in Canada?

Environment Canada forecast

Today’s warmest temperature 9.9C in Grand Etang, Nova Scotia

Today’s coldest temperature -43.4 in Key Lake, Saskatchewan

It’s winter here, and that used to mean across almost all of Canada, a steady few months of cold and snow, except perhaps for the lower portions along the coast of British Columbia. There, generally speaking, in Vancouver for example, winter would be chilly but with much more rain than snow

In late December and so far in January, Vancouver and the southern coastal area has seen storm after storm leaving streets plugged with snow and dangerously icy sidewalks, something the port city is not really used to, or well-prepared for.

Generally experiencing cool and wet winters, it’s already been the coldest and snowiest winter in Vancouver in many years, and there’s more cold and snow predicted for this weekend. © Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC

In the prairie provinces on the other hand, cold winters are typical, but even at that, this week extreme cold warnings have been issued for the three prairie provinces.

The current temperature this morning in the capital of Saskatchewan, Regina, is -30, but with the wind chill with winds of 36km/h, it is the equivalent of -44..

In Winnipeg Manitoba, not quite as cold, around -20, but with a blizzard warning, near zero visibility in many areas, highway closures and wind gusts up to 80km/h.

Near white-out conditions in some parts of Manitoba have closed some highways. It could be deadly to slide off the road and get stuck in snow with wind chill making it the equivalent of -40 to -45 C © Trevor Brine- CBC

Meanwhile, across southern Ontario, Quebec and eastward, which experienced a blizzard with very strong wind gusts only a few days ago. the temperature is well above zero. with the warm temperatures of up to 7C today in Montreal and after a night of rain, much of the snow cover is gone, and there’s lots of slush. Then on Saturday in Montreal the high will only be -12, but by midweek back above zero again.

Meanwhile in Montreal, the warm temperature and rain overnight has melted much of the snow and turned city streets into wet and sloppy. It’s a good thing though as it’s also melted the dangerously icy sidewalks. © Kalina Laframboise/CBC

So with weather currently ranging from cloudy and damp in Nova Scotia and around 10C on the east coast, similar in the central provinces to blizzards, white outs and -30 temperatures in Saskatchewan, and generally sunny and around zero on the west coast, you get a range of over 50C in temperature variation across the southern portion in this big country all on the same day.

Additional information- sources