A section of the Viet Namese Tet Festival 2017 poster. The occasion will bring together almost 10,000 people on Saturday in Toronto.
Photo Credit: VAT

Viet Namese Lunar New Year celebration honouring Canada’s 150th

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 12 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Viet Namese Tet Festival 2017 takes place this Saturday at Toronto’s International Centre, and it will be the second-largest event of its kind in North America. The first will be in Orange County, California and the third-largest, in San Jose.

Dr. Kien Le, a physician, is president of the Viet Namese Association of Toronto. He is also president of the Viet Namese Canadian Federation, an umbrella group for all the Viet Namese groups across Canada.

Listen

The largest community of Viet Namese in Canada is in the Greater Toronto Area and many of them will be part of the celebration. From 8,000 to 10,000 visitors will stroll through the centre on Saturday, sampling the great food, and enjoying the memories evoked by replicas of Viet Namese villages or temples and pagodas, and the music and dance that is part of every celebration.

“Canada had saved a lot of lives and had reintroduced us back to democracy, to freedom, to human rights, so we appreciate that very much.”

Member of Parliament, John McCallum, until this week, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will be attending. He will be heading to China in the near future as he has been named Canada’s new ambassador to that country. He is one in a long line of dignitaries, including former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and current PM Justin Trudeau, who have attended the annual celebration over these last 32 years.

Dr. Le, who arrived here as a boy, says the community is grateful. Canada was one of the first countries to welcome the Viet Namese, who as refugees became known as “boat people”. They took to the open water to escape their homeland, after the fall of Saigon to the communist regime, in 1975.

“Canada had saved a lot of lives and had reintroduced us back to democracy, to freedom, to human rights, so we appreciate that very much.”  At last year’s celebration there was a booth honouring that gratitude. At this year’s celebration, the 150th anniversary of Canada will be honoured.

“Comparing our life here to the current life in Viet Nam is totally two different pictures.” Dr. Le says. “Viet Nam, even though it’s been unified, that’s what Viet Nam likes to think, for the past 42 years, and economically, politically, and from every aspect of human rights, Viet Nam has gone backwards.

But the community that’s growing into the third and fourth generations has not forgot its roots. “And we in turn, we can contrast the life here in Canada with the life in Viet Nam and we certainly appreciate our freedom, our human rights, and actually we’re very actively trying to speak for democracy and human rights and justice back in Viet Nam, so we’re very active in that aspect”, says Dr. Le.

Like the other countries and ethnic groups to celebrate the Lunar New Year, such as the Chinese, and the Koreans, the actual New Year celebration on January 27th and 28th, will be an occasion for family gatherings, in homes cleaned out to welcome the new Year of the Rooster.

When asked what the year is understood to bring, Dr. Le says the Rooster represents hard work and friendship, but other than that, he’d have to consult his father. There will be time over the next few weeks.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, SocietyViet Namese Lunar New Year celebration honouring Canada's 150thEnvironment, International, Science and TechnologyA Global water map: new resource for scientific studiesAnimals, Environment, SocietyCaribou restoration plan attackedHistory, International, MilitaryCanada history: Jan 12, 1945 Japan bombs SaskatchewanSocietyBig carbon tax bill for funerals shocks familiesLight pillars over North Bay, OntarioEnvironment, SocietyHow crazy can the weather be in Canada?Immigration & Refuge, Science and Technology, SocietyFriends important for immigrant integration: studyJane Fonda in Alberta reviewing oil sandsImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyUNICEF working to alleviate water crisis in Damascus

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Courriels d'Hillary Clinton : le FBI sous enquêteUn procès au civil déchire les Desmarais, de Power CorporationCap sur la « francisation 100 % » pour le Parti québécoisHuman Rights Watch dénonce le populisme à la TrumpOptimisme prudent de l’ONU sur la réunification de ChypreQuand les commotions cérébrales tuent le rêvePoutine essaie de briser l’OTAN, avertit l’aspirant chef du PentagoneUn tribunal dédié uniquement aux consommateurs d'opioïdesFiat Chrysler accusé d'avoir truqué 104 000 moteurs dieselLe PIB ne dit pas tout
Billions wasted on drug spending in Canada, exclusive research showsTrump's next battle: Assuring America he can't be blackmailedCan't Trudeau enjoy a secret island vacation with a friend whose foundation lobbies the feds?'Doesn't seem right': Grieving families slapped with carbon tax for cremationPolice not ruling out more charges in Ontario nursing home murder probeU.S. Senate vote begins process to repeal ObamacareU.S. ambassador to Canada says offer to help Trump transition met with silenceCanada's embassy in Haiti defrauded of $1.7M over 12 yearsHow the stressed brain boosts heart attack risk and what you can do about itFrostbitten refugee will lose fingers, toe after 7-hour trek to cross U.S.-Canada border