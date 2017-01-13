Trump hotel for sale in Toronto

The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Toronto is for sale, according to commercial real-estate firm CBRE, for $298 million (Cdn).

The price includes 211 hotel units, 74 residential units and most of the property’s commercial and retail space.

Executive vice-president of CBRE Hotels, Bill Stone, said they’re expecting “robust demand for this asset from both international and domestic investors.”

An Ontario Superior Court judge approved the sale in November when Talon International Inc., the company that built the 65-storey tower, could not make payments on its loans. FTI Consulting Canada was appointed receiver.

The sale was announced on January 10th.