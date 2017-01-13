U.S. military vehicles are transported by train in Poland on Jan. 12, 2017. The arrival of American troops fulfills a request from Poland which fears Russian aggression.

U.S. military vehicles are transported by train in Poland on Jan. 12, 2017. The arrival of American troops fulfills a request from Poland which fears Russian aggression.
Photo Credit: Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo

U.S. troops’ move into Poland angers Russia

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 13 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The first of 4,000 U.S. troops plus tanks and armoured personnel carriers moved into Poland this week as part of NATO’s response to a request from Poland and the Baltic States. Canada is sending 450 troops to Latvia to show its commitment to NATO and this multilateral operation.

The intervention is a response to Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014 and fears of further military operations against former Soviet Republics. Russia’s move into Crimea was a response to the expansion of NATO eastward.

On Dec. 2, 2016 soldiers took part in a NATO military exercise north of Vilnius, Lithuania. Canada is sending 450 troops to lead a multilateral operation in that country.

On Dec. 2, 2016 soldiers took part in a NATO military exercise north of Vilnius, Lithuania. Canada is sending 450 troops to lead a multilateral operation in that country. © Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo/File

Russia calls operation ‘a threat’

The Kremlin called Thursday’s arrival of U.S. troops an aggressive step on its borders and a threat. This is the largest deployment of U.S. troops since the fall of communism in 1989. But it’s not likely to provoke immediate action from Russia, in the view of Antoine Rayroux, assistant professor of political science at Concordia University in Montreal.

Listen

Russia is militarily prepared

“When it comes to maybe actual arms build-up and so on, there’s probably not so much we should expect right now…because Russia’s already prepared, militarily speaking. It already has a lot of troops stationed on its western flanks. It also has new missile capabilities that it’s implemented over the past few months in a small territory next to Poland which is Kaliningrad in Russian territory,” says Rayroux.

“So it is ready and, for the most part, Russia is likely to be in a-wait-and-see position, so waiting to see what’s next on the U.S. side before taking any further aggressive step, if you like. So we’re not likely to see any of this soon, I guess.”

It’s not known what changes may come after Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States on January 20.

Canadian leadership ‘symbolic’

As part of the NATO rotation, Canada will be leading exercises in Latvia with troops from Spain, Italy and Poland. “It’s important because if you look at what the Canadian government has been saying and spending on defence lately, it’s really lagging behind in terms of the NATO standards,” says Rayroux.

“So it (leading) is really a way for the government to show that it’s willing to do its fair share of the burden when it comes to alliance commitments. So, this is, if you like, the symbolic and political implication of that.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International, Military, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourCanada’s worst traffic jam spotsInternational, Military, Politics, SocietyU.S. troops’ move into Poland angers RussiaInternational, PoliticsFreeze or thaw? What Freeland’s appointment means for Russia-Canada relations in the ArcticImmigration & Refuge, SocietyImmigration increasing in the Atlantic provincesAnimals, SocietyOrphaned polar bear cubs namedSocietyCanadian top judge gets human rights awardHistory, International, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourCanada history: Jan 13 1885 - the Fuller Brush ManEducation, InternationalMakosinski makes Forbes annual 30 under 30Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, SocietyViet Namese Lunar New Year celebration honouring Canada's 150thEnvironment, International, Science and TechnologyA Global water map: new resource for scientific studies

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Grève des juristes : « solide engorgement » à prévoir dans les tribunaux, dit le BarreauLa police de Chicago a commis de nombreux abus, selon le département de la JusticeLe PQ se défend d'utiliser des fonds parlementaires à des fins partisanesLes choses se passent bien pour Vladimir PoutineLes conflits d’intérêts : le talon d’Achille de Donald TrumpLa Cour suprême interdit à une Albertaine de poursuivre l'agence provinciale de l'énergieCe que votre voiture peut raconter aux enquêteurs lors d’une collisionPlaidoyer pour maintenir le financement américain de l’ONUL’ONU somme l’Europe de mettre les migrants à l’abri du froidAlzheimer : François Bonnardel se livre sur la maladie de sa mère
'It's a deplorable relationship so far': Ex-CIA, FBI brass warn Trump's mistrust could harm national securityHealth minister vows to save Canadians 'billions' on drug pricesUpgrading frigate air conditioning will cost navy $50 millionEx-nurse accused of killing 8 nursing home residents to appear in person in court todayBreakfast with the Tories: Maxime Bernier, the smooth libertarianMoving bill shock sparks 'anxious' scramble for family left without their stuffWar tore a Syrian family apart until a Canadian mosque and a synagogue reunited themFBI, James Comey actions in Clinton email probe to be reviewed by Justice DepartmentNintendo hits reset with launch of SwitchAsked about Trump, Trudeau promises to stand for feminism and diversity