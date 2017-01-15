Lynn Desjardins, Marc Montgomery, Carmel Kilkenny
Photo Credit: rci

The LINK Online Su. 15. 2017

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 15 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

This week your hosts are Carmel, Lynn, and Marc

Listen
Prof. Michelle Kho monitors a patient on a ventilator as she cycles while lying in bed

Prof. Michelle Kho monitors a patient on a ventilator as she cycles while lying in bed

When you’re in intensive care in hospital the common practice is to have patients rest and be still.

But when muscles aren’t being used, they start to atrophy after a mere three days. That certainly doesn’t help in later recovery.

To speed up later recovery by having the muscles in better shape a trial programme was initiated to have patients exercise, but do so while still lying down.

A special “cycling” apparatus was devised to get legs exercise and circulation going.

Lynn spoke to Michelle Kho, assistant professor in the School of Rehabilitation Science at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario

A section of the Viet Namese Tet Festival 2017 poster. The occasion will bring together almost 10,000 people on Saturday in Toronto.

A section of the Viet Namese Tet Festival 2017 poster. The occasion will bring together almost 10,000 people on Saturday in Toronto.

For many Canadians of Asian origin, a special event is coming up.  Vietnamese, Korean, and Chinese will celebrate the arrival of the Lunar New Year in couple of weeks.

It’s going to be an especially big event in Toronto where about 10,000 Vietnamese will congregate at Toronto’s International Centre.

It’s the largest annuual gathering of Vietnamese in Canada and the second largest in North America.

Carmel spoke with Dr. Ke-an Leh, a physician  who is president of the Vietnamese Association of Toronto.

From Timmins, Ontario, Shania Twain

From Timmins, Ontario, Shania Twain

OUr Canadian musical artist this week hails originally from the northern Ontario mining town of Timmins.

Shania Twain is now a big star in the country music field and from her fourth studio album released in November 2002, this is the song “UP”r  http://www.shaniatwain.com/

Shania Twain website

Don Cummer on the Rideau Canal in Ottawa with Royal flag of Scotland in 2015 along with about 200 other kilted skaters, including some members of the Cameron Highlanders Regiment (Duke of Edinburgh’s Own)

Don Cummer on the Rideau Canal in Ottawa with Royal flag of Scotland in 2015 along with about 200 other kilted skaters, including some members of the Cameron Highlanders Regiment (Duke of Edinburgh's Own)

For the brave of heart!

It’s to celebrate two things. One is the birthday of Sir John A Macdonald,  the Scot who is considered the “father of Confederation”, basically the man who pushed Canada into being, and who then became the country’s first prime minister.

The second is to celebrate being Canadian and enjoying the winter, outdoors.

It’s called Sir John A’s Great Canadian Kilt Skate.  Several cities across Canada have organized the outdoor skating event, encouraging Canadians to don a kilt, and their skates and celebrate the day.

Marc spoke with Don Cummer, organizer of the cross-country concept, and “skater-in-cheif” of the Scottish Society of Ottawa

Images of the week

