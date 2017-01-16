Canada will do more for NATO if U.S. withdraws

The head of the Canadian government’s foreign affairs committee says Canada will have to contribute more to NATO if the U.S. reduces its participation or withdraws, reports Canadian Press.

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has criticized NATO and has called it obsolete. Canadian Member of Parliament Bob Nault says that NATO partners need to see how Trump’s comments about the alliance translate into U.S. foreign policy after he is inaugurated on Jan. 20th.

CP quotes Nault as saying Canada cannot let NATO become weakened if the U.S. reduces its involvement. The U.S. is the largest financial and military contributor to the alliance.

Nault is leading a Canadian delegation to Latvia and Poland. The two countries requested and are receiving NATO troops in response to worries about Russia’s annexation of part of Ukraine. Canada is sending 450 troops Latvia to lead a NATO rotation there.

Canada’s foreign affairs committee will also travel to Ukraine and Kazakhstan on what is billed as a 12-day fact finding mission, reports Canadian Press.