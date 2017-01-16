Genie Bouchard wins again in Australia

Eugenie Bouchard, Canada’s Women’s Tennis hopeful, is continuing her great start to 2017.

Despite a late start, Bouchard defeated American Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-4 in 56 minutes at the Australian Open.

“I really worked hard in the off-season and really found my motivation,” Bouchard said in an on-court interview. “I think I improved a couple things in my game and I feel very energetic on the court and that helps me play better.

“I just want to keep going. There’s still a long road ahead.”

It was almost 11 p.m. when the two got to play at Margaret Court Arena as Stan Wawrinka took nearly 3½ hours to beat Martin Klizan in five sets in the preceding match.

In 2014, Bouchard made the semifinals at Melbourne Park, and continued that year into the semis at the French and the final at Wimbledon.

Over the last two seasons, however, Bouchard has suffered injuries and issues that caused her to drop out of the top 20.

But on Monday, Bouchard took the opening set in 18 minutes and broke Chirico in the third game of the second set, before serving to win, clinching the match when Chirico sent a forehand long.

Bouchard will face China’s Shuai Peng next, in a battle of unseeded players. Peng knocked off No. 23 Daria Kasatkina in straight sets.