Sex-harrassment suit against RCMP now a class-action

Women who endured sexual harassment during their time as employees of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have moved to the next step, after a Federal Court judge agreed two lawsuits against the police force can proceed as a class action.

In certifying the class action, Judge Ann Marie McDonald said she was satisfied the women have shown they have reasonable grounds to press their lawsuit.

And McDonald also approved the proposed definition of class members — essentially all women who work for, or did work for, the RCMP starting in 1974.

Individual claims will have to be assessed, but McDonald found that a class action is preferable to forcing victims to press claims on their own.

“Based upon the information provided by the RCMP, there may be as many as 20,000 females who qualify as primary class members,” the judge said in her written decision. “Individual actions would be inefficient and uneconomic.”

The RCMP delivered a historic apology to female officers and civilian members on October 6th, 2016, with a huge settlement over harassment, discrimination and sexual abuse claims that could cost up to $100 million Cdn.

About 20,000 current and past employees who have worked for the RCMP since 1974 could qualify for compensation, but it is expected that about a thousand will seek payments.

Those who suffered the worst cases abuse would be eligible for up to $220,000 Cdn. In some cases, family members of the RCMP employees would also be eligible for cash.