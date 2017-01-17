Canadian-born Mack Sennett- King of Comedy- 1919
Photo Credit: wikimedia commons-Fred Hartsook

Canada history: Jan.17, 1880 – The Canadian who invented American slapstick film

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 17 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

He was known for many years throughout the U.S. as “the King of Comedy”, except, he was Canadian.

Charlie Chaplin, W.C Fields, Harold Lloyd, Gloria Swanson, and so many more built their careers through work with him.

A whole series of slapstick comedy films involved the Keystone Kops. In fact even today, the term Keystone Kops might still be heard to refer to some bumbling or bungled situation.  Custard-pie throwing,  bearded villains, bathing beauties, crashed cars, falling off cliffs, out of buildings and so on, were all common fare and popularized by Sennett at his Keystone Studios and later Triangle Films and still later Mack Sennett Comedies, all in California.

Tall and handsome, Mack Sennett would sometimes appear in his own films. For several years he was a companion of one of his stars, Mabel Normand ©  wikimedia- Fred hatrsook

Indeed traces of Sennett’s gags and chases and other set-ups can still be seen in films today, all of which owe a tip of the hat to the ground-breaking filmmaker, Mack Sennett, who was born on this day, January 17, 1880, in Richmond in the Eastern Townships of Quebec.

His real name was Michael Sinnott, son of an Irish-Catholic labourer and later inn-keeper.

At age 17, the family left for the U.S, and “Mack” who wanted to be an opera singer started out as a labourer there but quickly gravitated to the entertainment scene eventually ending in New York City.

Sennett’s signature *Bathing Beauties* was also a very popular draw in the prudish early 1900’s. His idea that sex sells, is common knowledge today among marketers.

Sennett’s signature *Bathing Beauties* was also a very popular draw in the prudish early 1900’s. His idea that sex sells, is common knowledge today among marketers. © wikimedia

He worked in a variety of jobs from back up chorus singer, to burlesque, to circus, to Vaudeville, and finally ended up with Biograph Films as an actor.  He quickly rose to directing comedies after learning from D.W. Griffith, who passed direction on to Sennett as he felt comedies were somewhat beneath him.  Within three years of entering Biograph, Sennett, backed by two investors, was off to Los Angeles to form his own company.

He quickly developed a slapstick style, and amassed a pool of talent involving names who themselves would later go on to become legend. Charlie Chaplin developed his “little tramp” character while under Sennett’s direction and within a year, was off on his own towards fame and fortune.  WC Fields was also among Sennett’s finds.

The bumbling Keystone Kops, a Sennett invention were wildly popular, indeed Sennett *invented* the wild chase scenes which often ended up in one or more wrecked cars, an idea copied over the years by many others including the Blues Brothers.

The bumbling Keystone Kops, a Sennett invention were wildly popular, indeed Sennett *invented* the wild chase scenes which often ended up in one or more wrecked cars, an idea copied over the years by many others including the Blues Brothers. The term “keystone cops” has entered the English lexicon to denote any bungled situation.

The stock market crash however, almost brought Sennett to ruin, although he did manage to struggle through and indeed transition into the “talkies” period.

However, after about 1,000 films, times and tastes had changed and by the mid thirties the legendary filmmaker had basically retired although he would still occasionally make cameo appearances on TV decades later.

Canadian Mack Sennett, the King of Comedy who had so helped developed the Hollywood film industry, died at age 80, on November 5, 1960 in Los Angeles.

Additional information- sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Science and TechnologyMany asthma patients may not actually have itArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history: Jan.17, 1880 - The Canadian who invented American slapstick filmHealth, SocietyProviding needles to inmates too dangerous: officialsSex-harrassment suit against RCMP now a class-actionImmigration & Refuge, SocietyCanadian Council of Muslim Women working to end violenceSportsGenie Bouchard wins again in AustraliaInternational, Military, SocietyCanada will do more for NATO if U.S. withdrawsEducation, International, Science and TechnologyCanadian research leads to new discovery in head and neck cancersInternational, SportsCanadians killed, injured in Mexico shootingArts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, SocietySong for Canada’s 150th birthday year

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Qui est l'Aga Khan?Brexit : « Nous cherchons un partenariat nouveau et équitable » - Theresa MayLes fraudeurs du sociofinancement, en toute impunité sur le web« Personne ne sortira vainqueur d'une guerre commerciale », lance Pékin à TrumpCourse à la direction du Parti conservateur : quel rôle pour le Québec?L'abolition des heures de visite dans les hôpitaux, une approche qui gagne en popularitéLoi sur la maltraitance : des groupes veulent que Québec aille plus loinL'auteur de la tuerie d’Istanbul arrêtéEt si New York bénéficiait des déboires de la City post-Brexit?Le français nord-américain : « chocolatine » ou « croissant au chocolat »? 
Woman wanted in Alberta animal cruelty case reportedly living in JamaicaTheresa May spells out plans for 'hard Brexit'Fire rips through school, town hall, RCMP station in small Newfoundland town, 1 arrestInternal document raises possibility of 'Netflix tax'As world elite gather in Davos, backlash grows against top-down solutions: Don Pittis'I was screaming,' woman says of 'painful' eyelid surgery by suspected fake doctorObama the citizen: What's next for the outgoing presidentFacing Trump-Putin axis, Ukraine turns to a white knight — Chrystia FreelandWhy the Dow Jones hitting 20,000 is meaninglessBreakfast with the Tories: Chris Alexander learns to tread carefully