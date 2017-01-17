With her second child, Catherine Gunn spent several weeks in hospital while the baby was in intensive care. Her husband and first baby were able to visit at any time, and could spend the night, She says it was important in providing that close and important family connection. in a stressful time

With her second child, Catherine Gunn spent several weeks in hospital while the baby was in intensive care. Her husband and first baby were able to visit at any time, and could spend the night. She says the extended hour concept was important in providing that close and important family connection in a stressful time
Photo Credit: CHFI

Extending hours for hospital visits shows positive benefits

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 17 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Generally in Canadian hospitals there are specific and limited times for families and friends to visit patients in hospital.  That is changing.

From the couple of hours at a time during specified periods in the day, the new thinking is that a family member can come for as long as they want, when they want and taking a more active presence and role in the patient’s recovery.

The concept of extended visiting is part of a campaign in Canada called “Better Together” and Stephen Samis says there are a lot of benefits and very few drawbacks

He is the Vice-President of Programmes at the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement  (CHFI) based in the national capital, Ottawa

Listen

Stephen Samis if VP Programmes for the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement, a government-funded non-profit organization based in Ottawa © CHFI

The idea seems to have first gained ground in the U.S, but Canada has been fairly quick to adopt the practice.

Samis says there are now more than 100 healthcare operations and hospitals across Canada that have opted for extended visiting hours and the “Better Together” programme.

He points out that this does not mean unrestricted wide open access for family and friends. Rather, he says, it allows the patient to designate a family member (or friend) to be able to be there with them as long as they want.

He says this policy has shown to have positive benefits in reducing accidents such as falls, better communication of healthcare plans, and a better transition from hospital to home resulting in fewer re-admissions.

Graphic showing healthcare operations which are testing the concept of wider access of families to visit and stay with patients. In a short time, some 100 healthcare operations and hospitals have joined the practice of extended hours. © CHFI

As for potential drawbacks and concerns that family presence might lead to more noise or greater risk for infection or disruptive to the care process, the evidence so far shows that this isn’t the case. Other concerns about such things as increased infections have also shown not to be the case, nor has there been evidence of increased chaos or confusion.

CHFI staffer Christine Maika learned firsthand of the value of the *Better Together* campaign when her grandmother was admitted to hospital and then palliative care

CHFI staffer Christine Maika learned firsthand of the value of the *Better Together* campaign when her grandmother was admitted to hospital and then palliative care. © CHFI

Samis says instead, it’s much more a case of cooperation among staff, and family member and patient.

He says in all cases the practice has been highly beneficial and notes that the CHFI is now fielding inquiries from other countries about this policy.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, International, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Science and Technology, SocietyExtending hours for hospital visits shows positive benefitsRegina snowman a family traditionArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, SocietySex dolls and Canadian child porn caseHealth, Science and TechnologyMany asthma patients may not actually have the conditionArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history: Jan.17, 1880 - The Canadian who invented American slapstick filmHealth, SocietyProviding needles to inmates too dangerous: officialsSex-harrassment suit against RCMP now a class-actionImmigration & Refuge, SocietyCanadian Council of Muslim Women working to end violenceSportsGenie Bouchard wins again in AustraliaInternational, Military, SocietyCanada will do more for NATO if U.S. withdraws

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Qui est l'Aga Khan?Les aînés québécois moins bien protégés que les animaux, selon le Conseil de protection des maladesBrexit : une rupture désormais assuméeBrexit : « Nous cherchons un partenariat nouveau et équitable » - Theresa MayBientôt une taxe sur les services numériques provenant de l'étranger?Les fraudeurs du sociofinancement, en toute impunité sur le webL'abrogation de l'Obamacare ferait 18 millions d'orphelinsUne incursion dans l'univers du hockey chez les InuitsUne visite virtuelle de la Maison-Blanche signée par un SherbrookoisL'armée nigériane bombarde des civils par erreur
Woman wanted in Alberta animal cruelty case reportedly living in JamaicaTheresa May spells out plans for 'hard Brexit'Fire rips through school, town hall, RCMP station in small Newfoundland town, 1 arrestInternal document raises possibility of 'Netflix tax'As world elite gather in Davos, backlash grows against top-down solutions: Don Pittis'I was screaming,' woman says of 'painful' eyelid surgery by suspected fake doctorObama the citizen: What's next for the outgoing presidentFacing Trump-Putin axis, Ukraine turns to a white knight — Chrystia FreelandWhy the Dow Jones hitting 20,000 is meaninglessBreakfast with the Tories: Chris Alexander learns to tread carefully