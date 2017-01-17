Roger Payot and his winter creation. At over 3 metres 'Smiley' the snowman has become a neighbourhood landmark. But will he last through this week's mild temperatures?
Photo Credit: CBC News / Kirk Fraser

Regina snowman a family tradition

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 17 January, 2017

Roger Payot of Regina. Saskatchewan, took advantage of the snow and cold weather last week to build a snowman. ‘Smiley’ and weighs close to 1,000 pounds.

Payot is just following his father’s example, and employing his father’s methods, using bottomless cardboard boxes filled with snow.

Roger Payot’s father’s snow family, started the tradition the son is continuing.. © Roger Payot

He leaves the boxes to set individually overnight then stacks them one on top of the other, forming a pillar. With a pocketknife, Payot created Smiley’s head, carving away the excess snow to reveal the snowman inside.

Payot said his father used to build the snowmen about 10 years ago at his home in Whitewood, Saskatchewan, about 140 kilometres east of Regina.

“He didn’t carve them afterwards, he just left them as a column and put the decorations that he had made out of various things around the yard,” he said.

With a lot of help from his children, Roger Payot gave his snowman a smile of Styrofoam spheres, and recycled a cereal box to look like the carrot nose.

The Payot family built Smiley during the cold days of the deep freeze in central Saskatchewan last week. They’re not sure he’ll survive this week’s warm spell.

But Payot now has plans for another holiday reation to brighten his street. “I think I might build an evergreen next year, a Christmas tree,” he said.

Posted in

Regina snowman a family traditionArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, SocietySex dolls and Canadian child porn caseHealth, Science and TechnologyMany asthma patients may not actually have the conditionArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history: Jan.17, 1880 - The Canadian who invented American slapstick filmHealth, SocietyProviding needles to inmates too dangerous: officialsSex-harrassment suit against RCMP now a class-actionImmigration & Refuge, SocietyCanadian Council of Muslim Women working to end violenceSportsGenie Bouchard wins again in AustraliaInternational, Military, SocietyCanada will do more for NATO if U.S. withdrawsEducation, International, Science and TechnologyCanadian research leads to new discovery in head and neck cancers

