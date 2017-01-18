Leonard Cohen died in November 2016, at the age of 82. His death came a week after the release of his new album 'You Want It Darker'.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Leonard Cohen to be honoured at Montreal’s Museum of Contemporary Art

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 18 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Leonard Cohen, described as both “profoundly Montreal” and “totally planetary” will be the focus for Montrealers and visiting artists in a special exhibition being organized by Montreal’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC) for the city’s 375th anniversary celebrations.

“What we want is to…celebrate the incredible musical and philosophical achievements of this great Montrealer,” said John Zeppetelli, who is chief curator and director of the MAC.

Leonard Cohen – A Crack in Everything, is the name of the exhibition. It will open in November 2017 and feature commissioned work by visual artists, filmmakers and musicians including Quebec stars Ariane Moffatt, Jean Leloup and French singer Lou Doillon.

American artist Jenny Holzer, will create a series of large-scale projections of Cohen’s lyrics and poetry. 

CBC/Radio-Canada will also co-create original productions and broadcast some special events and concerts.

The public broadcaster is also opening up its archives for artists to access footage of Cohen, in concert and in interviews.

All of the commissioned work will have the support of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebration.

