McDonald’s Canada no longer nut/peanut safe

People with allergies are criticizing McDonald’s Canada for changing its policy by warning its products could be cross-contaminated with nuts, peanuts and other allergens. In the past, nuts and peanuts were served, but only in sealed packages. This meant people with allergies to these items could feel safe eating there.

The company has just announced its new SKOR McFlurry will be the first of new products that will contain non-packaged tree nuts and peanuts. And it warns that “the possibility exists for cross-contact between nuts and other menu items.”

Contact with peanuts may be deadly for people who are severely allergic to them. © Patrick Sison/AP Photo

Hard to find safe restaurants

Several tweets contain criticism of the change. It is difficult for people with allergies to find restaurants where they can eat safely and be guaranteed they will not come into contact with allergens that can be deadly for them.