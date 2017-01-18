Project seeks to improve work chances for those with disabilities

A new survey suggests that Canadians who have disabilities have a harder time getting jobs, but a new initiative is seeking to improve their chances. A survey commissioned by the CIBC bank found that only half of the disabled respondents had full-time or part-time employment.

CIBC announced it is partnering with Magnet, an online network dedicated to breaking down the barriers to employment for Canadians with physical or intellectual disabilities. It connects people with disabilities who are looking for jobs with companies offering jobs.

The bank itself says it will hire 500 new people with disabilities in 2017 and grow that number into the future.

Barriers to meaningful employment

The survey found that of Canadians living with a disability, 37 per cent said they were not currently employed. Two-thirds said this was a result of their disability. One in three said there are very real barriers that prevent them from getting meaningful employment.

Magnet is also partnering with Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital to further the goal of improving job opportunities for people with disabilities. It held a conference yesterday with young professionals with disabilities and community, government, education, and employer stakeholders to discuss solutions to disability unemployment and underemployment.