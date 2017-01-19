Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listened to questions at a town hall meeting in Sherbrooke, Quebec on January 17, 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listened to questions at a town hall meeting in Sherbrooke, Quebec on January 17, 2017.
Photo Credit: PC / Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press

Language watchdog to investigate complaints about leader

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 19 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Canada’s commissioner of official languages will investigate thirteen complaints against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau because he answered English questions in French only at a town hall meeting in the province of Quebec.

By law, the official languages of Canada are English and French, with most French-speakers living in the province of Quebec where they form a majority. Francophones are a minority in the rest of the country.

A thorny question with a history

The issue of language is a thorny one, particularly in Quebec where the provincial government passed a tough, controversial law in 1977 making that province’s official language French only. Bill 101 was designed to protect the French language which was deemed to be threatened.

As French began to dominate in that province, Anglophones became concerned about access to services and education in English. This was at the heart of a question posed to the prime minister at a town hall meeting in Sherbrooke, Quebec on January 17, 2017.

Anglophones infuriated

The prime minister, who is perfectly bilingual, took a question that was asked in English and answered it in French. This infuriated some of the Anglophones who were present, some saying it showed disrespect for them.

When questioned about the incident later, Trudeau said he thought the event was a French-only meeting. But he subsequently said that perhaps he should have answered partly in English and partly in French.

Law protects English and French

The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages has a duty to promote Canada’s linguistic duality and oversee implementation of the Official Languages Act. It does not investigate individuals, but it will investigate whether the Privy Council Office to see whether it violated the law in it role of supporting the prime minister, reports Canadian Press. An official of the office told the wire service the investigation could take between three and six months.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in History, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, Politics, SocietyLanguage watchdog to investigate complaints about leaderEconomy, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society, Work & LabourCanada’s tax man scanning your social media postsInternational, Politics, SocietyCanadians join women’s marches in Washington and at homeLeonard Cohen to be honoured at Montreal's Museum of Contemporary ArtEducation, International, SocietyCanadian Foodgrains Bank helping to rebuild RwandaPolitics, SocietyKevin O'Leary now in the Conservative leadership raceHealth, International, SocietyCanadian webcrawler works to eliminate child pornEconomy, International, Politics, SocietyChina’s president presses free tradeSociety, Work & LabourProject seeks to improve work chances for those with disabilitiesArts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history: Jan 18,1972 Canada stands up for Canadian music

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Françoise David quitte la vie politique, mais ne baisse pas les brasArcelorMittal investit 500 M$ sur la Côte-Nord en échange d'un rabais d'électricitéUne avalanche ensevelit un hôtel en Italie; 25 personnes sont portées disparuesTrump, une source d’incertitude, estime Stephen HarperComment accueillir les djihadistes canadiens qui rentrent au pays?Le fisc canadien vous surveille sur Facebook et Twitter10 choses à savoir sur l’investiture de Donald TrumpDonald Trump, un New-Yorkais à WashingtonWashington se prépare aux manifestations anti-TrumpLe salaire minimum au Québec grimpera de 0,50 $ en mai
Could the oilsands really be phased out? Here are the possibilitiesKevin O'Leary is way too boring to be called Canada's Donald Trump: Robyn Urback2 girls died after attempt to stop 'suicide pact' halted by lack of funds, First Nation saysInauguration to usher in a 'ringmaster president' and much uncertainty: Chris HallBrace yourself, Canada — a fight against U.S. protectionism could be coming: Don PittisCanada Revenue Agency monitoring Facebook, Twitter posts of some CanadiansDimming star power: Do celebrities' anti-Trump voices matter?A look ahead to Obama-Trump meeting in the context of inauguration historyIran says 30 Tehran firefighters killed as burning highrise collapsesAvalanche buries Italian hotel, up to 30 missing