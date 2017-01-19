Rideau Canal Skateway closing due to mild weather

The Rideau Canal Skateway, one of the longest in the world at 7.8 kilometres, is closing tonight due to the very mild weather.

The National Capital Commission says the “temporary” closure will begin at 10 p.m. and is due to “adverse weather conditions and their negative impact on the ice,”

Environment Canada is forecasting a risk of freezing rain overnight and a low of –3 C, with a high of 2 C on Friday.

And it looks like the unseasonably mild weather will continue into the next week, with daytime highs not dropping below 1C or zero.