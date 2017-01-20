Canadian Roberta Bondar blasts off as Payload Specialist for the first International Microgravity Laboratory Mission (IML-1). Bondar flew on the NASA Space Shuttle Discovery during Mission STS-42, January 22–30, 1992

Photo Credit: CBC

Canada history: Jan 22, 1992 The first Canadian woman in space

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 20 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

It was on this day, the 22 of January 1992, that Roberta Bondar joined an extremely elite group.

She blasted off as a payload specialist aboard the shuttle on STS-42 to become the first Canadian woman in space and the second Canadian .

But that title doesn’t really reflect the credentials of the Sault Ste Marie Ontario native, either as a scientist or her general experience and interests.

Dr Roberta Bondar, Canada’s first female astronaut

She studied for several years and after a PhD in neuroscience and a an MD  she then began specializing in various aspects of neurology and neuro-opthamology,  became a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons and now has some 22 honourary doctorates from various universities.  Other qualifications included certificates in parachuting and skydiving and studied professional nature photography in California and has published some four essay books of photographs, especiall Canada’s National Parks. She also enjoys flying, outdoor hobbies, and rifle and pistol target shooting.

Roberta L. Bondar, payload specialist works at the International Microgravity Laboratory’s (IML-1) biorack while astronaut Stephen S. Oswald, pilot, changes a film magazine on the IMAX camera. The two were joined by five fellow crew members for 8-days of scientific research aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in Earth-orbit. Most of their on-duty time was spent in this IML-1 Science Module, positioned in the cargo bay and attached via a tunnel to Discovery’s airlock

Roberta L. Bondar, payload specialist works at the International Microgravity Laboratory’s (IML-1) biorack while astronaut Stephen S. Oswald, pilot, changes a film magazine on the IMAX camera. The two were joined by five fellow crew members for 8-days of scientific research aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in Earth-orbit. Most of their on-duty time was spent in this IML-1 Science Module, positioned in the cargo bay and attached via a tunnel to Discovery’s airlock © NASA

She was selected by the Canadian Space Agency in 1984 for astronaut training and flew on an eight day mission to the space station to conduct medical research experiments there.

Following her flight she left the CSA and remained with NASA to lead a team of researchers studying the effects of space travel on astronauts towards understanding the body’s recovery from exposure to space and zero gravity.

She has since had schools and parks named after her and a special $25 collector coin  from the Royal Canadian Mint to commemorate her flight was unveiled in November 2016 and will be released in 2017.

Nov ! 2016: From left:Sault Ste.Marie MP Terry Sheehan, President and CEP of the Mint-Sandra Hanington, Dr ROberta Bondar, Sault Ste Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano, and Sault College Aviation Technology student Oliver, unveil a curved glos-in-the-dark, silver $25 commemorative coin for the 25th anniversary of Dr Bondar’s mission. © Royal Canadian Mint

In 2011 Bondar received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and would be inducted on October 1 at Elgin Theatre in Toronto. She was the first astronaut to receive the honour.

Dr Bondar was one of 60 women in space among some 537 astronauts. The first woman in space was Valentina Tereshkova aboard Vostok 3 in  June of 1963,  The first American woman was Sally Ride in June of 1983

