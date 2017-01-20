EZERyder makes learning to skate easier

EZERyder is the invention of a northern Ontario mother who watched the difficulty her youngest son was having learning to skate. After 15 minutes of falling the toddler was frustrated and finished. But skating is one of those pass-times or skills that’s best learned when one is young, little, closer to the ice.

A lot of children across Canada may have received a pair of skates for the first time over the holidays. Getting out there to practice, and get better at one of winter’s great pleasures, is now a little easier thanks to Ellen Simon, of Warren, Ontario, near Sudbury.

Kendra Mah Dah Bee says the EZERyder toy has helped her daughter learn to skate. © CBC / Jason Turnbull

She got to thinking about her son’s experience. Replacing the chair, or the orange cone, that many little children often hang on to, in an effort to stay upright on the ice, Ellen Simon was envisioning something like a bike, with handlebars.

She, and her mother, got to work designing and building a model. It turns out Ellen Simon’s EZERyder is a great way to learn, because it allows the kids to start with the right footwork, and if needed it provides a seat for rest.

Ellen Simon describes it as a tool and a toy. And, it’s fun!