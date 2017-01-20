“I call him my hero,” says Audrey Berndt after husband Kevin Wiseman saved her life.

“I call him my hero,” says Audrey Berndt after husband Kevin Wiseman saved her life.
Photo Credit: Steve Fischer

Man rescues wife from bottom of icy lake

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 20 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Kevin Wiseman had to dive to the bottom of an icy lake three times before he was able to locate and drag his wife out of their trail grooming vehicle, reports CBC News.

Wiseman went out onto the land near Val-des-Monts in the province of Quebec on January 18th to groom snowmobile trails. His wife, Audrey Berndt, often goes with him, she says, in case something goes wrong. And something did.

The vehicle used to groom snowmobile trails was recovered from the bottom of the lake about four metres from the surface.

The vehicle used to groom snowmobile trails was recovered from the bottom of the lake about four metres from the surface. © des Collines regional council

An all-too-frequent kind of accident

Wiseman was on an unfamiliar route and thought he was driving onto a field. It turned out to be a snow-and-ice-covered lake. The heavy vehicle broke through the ice and sank.

This kind of incident happens almost every winter, when drivers either lose their way or miscalculate the thickness of ice and fall through. Snowmobilers often cross lakes, as occasionally do cars and trucks to take shortcuts or transport fishing shacks onto the ice.

Police released this photo of the couple visiting the scene where they could have lost their lives.

Police released this photo of the couple visiting the scene where they could have lost their lives. © des Collines regional council

Impossible to open doors, windows

When vehicles sink, water rushes in making it impossible to open doors and windows to escape. In this case, Wiseman tried to use his hands to punch though the windshield but was unsuccessful. He then used his head to butt the glass. It broke and he escaped.

‘This is how I’m going to die’

But his wife did not. Berndt recounted to CBC that as water filled the cab, “I took two gulps. I said, ‘This is how I’m going to die. No more kids, no more husband. They’re going to lose us both.'”

‘You’re going back under’

When Wiseman saw his wife had not surfaced, he dove back down through the frigid water to find her. The first time he could not locate her. The second time he did not have enough air. The third time took a deep breath and, as he told CBC, “Something in my head said, ‘You are going back under. You’re staying there, if you don’t have your wife,'”

As he dove, Berndt says she shifted over to the driver’s side of the vehicle, and then, “I felt his hand, and he just yanked me right out of there,” she told CBC.

‘If not for him, I would not be here’

Upon surfacing, Wiseman half carried, half dragged his wife to a nearby cabin. As luck would have it, the woman who opened the door was a nurse and was able to care for them while waiting for emergency responders.

Berndt was believed to be suffering from hypothermia and was taken to hospital by ambulance. She was released several hours later.

“I call him my hero. If not for him, I would not be here,” she told CBC.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyMan rescues wife from bottom of icy lakeMontreal decides on warmer LED lightingRideau Canal Skateway closing due to mild weatherHistory, International, MilitaryCanada History: Jan 19, 1919 The war was not over.SportsBaseball's Hall of Fame welcomes Tim RainesSocietyBaby present during alleged drug dealArts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society, Work & LabourMore tough talk on trade from US Secretary of CommerceHistory, Politics, SocietyLanguage watchdog to investigate complaints about leaderEconomy, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society, Work & LabourCanada’s tax man scanning your social media postsInternational, Politics, SocietyCanadians join women’s marches in Washington and at home

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Donald Trump, 45e président des États-Unis à midiTrump, les 100 premiers jours (balado)Privé de Françoise David, QS espère Nadeau-DuboisUne voiture fonce sur des piétons à Melbourne; 4 morts et 20 blessésAu moins 6 survivants retrouvés dans l’hôtel enseveli en ItalieUne tuile de 4,5 millions de dollars pour les ex-employés d'AveosRégime des rentes du Québec : les Québécois désavantagés?Rencontre de la dernière chance en GambieEugenie Bouchard éliminée au 3e tour en AustralieLes médecins spécialistes ne veulent plus négocier avec Barrette
U.S. airlines offer low-cost fares banning carry-on bags. Will Canada follow?Prior leaks of navy info were on RCMP's radar prior to vice-admiral's removalWhy not speaking French is such a disadvantage in Conservative leadership raceAmerica descends into brutality as the real-life Archie Bunker is sworn in as president: Neil MacdonaldHow history could make strange bedfellows of Obama and Trump: Keith BoagBucking protectionist trends, Canada cuts $48M worth of food tariffsCanada sees 'dramatic' spike in online hate — here's what you can do about itRescuers in Italy find at least 5 more survivors in hotel rubble after deadly avalanche'Embrace change': Canada cautioned to keep cool for Trump: Rosemary BartonTrump win prompts surge of interest in Canadian real estate from Americans, Royal LePage says