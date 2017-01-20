About 30 Calgarians protested a trophy hunting expo in January 2016.

Photo Credit: CBC

Protest planned for African Trophy Hunting trade show event

This weekend will see a gathering of African outfitters, guides and various other related exhibitors at a hotel in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Screen grab of the Africa Hunting Show webpage

Screen grab of the Africa Hunting Show webpage © afrciahuntingevents.ca

The Africa Hunting trade show is making its annual rounds in cities across North America, having stopped last weekend in Toronto, and heading next to Bozeman Montana in the US, and then next weekend to Calgary Alberta.

A group called Ban African Trophy Hunting (BATH) plans to protest outside the Hilton Garden Inn in Saskatoon. Last year the trade show was called off there when the hotel reacted to protests and cancelled. Due to such protests the trade show has had to change locations on several occasions in other cities due to protests and original hotel venues cancelling.

Cecil the lion was a top attraction at Hwange national park in Zimbabwe

Cecil the lion was a top attraction at Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe but was allegedly lured out of the sanctuary for the hunter. © (Bryan Orford/YouTube
Walter Palmer (left) a dentist from Minnesota and the highly controversial killing of Cecil the lion.

Already a controversial hunter, Walter Palmer (left) a dentist from Minnesota and the highly controversial and world attention-grabbing killing of Cecil the lion. © twitter, via CBC

Mike Donovan of BATH has organized protests in Saskatoon and other venues of the trade show saying he wants to bring attention to trophy hunting of endangered African animals.

Donovan runs Lion Dog Safaris, a photo-safari operation.  Quoted in Metro News, he says, “ We believe trophy hunting to be a very immoral, unethical practice and we’d like to pressure the Canadian government into banning the importation of African animal parts”.

Maryanne and Mike Donovan stand together at the Calgary Courts Centre in 2016 at a hearing on an inunction to limit their protest activities-specifically yelling insults- at the Africa hunting expo there. © Meghan Grant/CBC

It is expected that only a small crowd will turn out for the protests, but they will not be barred as an injunction against them by the organizers was denied.

Additional information- sources

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

