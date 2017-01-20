Video: Arctic Hunting Now

On a recent Eye on the Arctic reporting trip to Nunavut, we ran into a young hunter named Robin Aupilaq Auavla.

Or maybe more accurately, he found us.

We were shooting a story in the Arctic Canadian community of Baker Lake, and Robin asked us if we wanted to know about how his family hunted and fished out on the land, as well as the tools they used.

When he finished showing us around and we shook hands to say good-bye, Robin told us he hoped our audience would find it interesting to learn more about his family’s way of life.

We’re sure you all will.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

